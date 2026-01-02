Welsh Government Expands Weatherproofing Fund with £2m Boost

An extra £2 million has been allocated to help Welsh tourism and hospitality businesses install weatherproofing measures.

The Year of Croeso Weatherproofing Fund received nearly 400 applications from businesses seeking grants between £5,000 and £20,000. The original £1.75 million budget has been increased to meet demand.

The scheme supports micro, small and medium size businesses employing between 1- 250 people. Successful applicants will receive grants covering up to 75% of project costs.

Visit Wales research in 2024 found that 55% of tourism businesses cited poor weather as the main reason for reduced visitor numbers.

The additional investment aims to help businesses extend their operating seasons and create better experiences for visitors.

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans said: