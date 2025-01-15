Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary Visits Business in the Community’s Newport Project

Business in the Community (BITC) has been celebrated by Rebecca Evans MS, Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, for its work championing responsible business practices and transforming communities across Wales on her recent visit to Eden Gate in Newport.

During the visit, the Cabinet Secretary received an overview of Business in the Community’s work with Eden Gate, including a tour of the Training & Skills Centre supported by City & Guilds.

Business in the Community (BITC) Cymru leads a growing movement and works with more than 200 companies – small and medium sized businesses and leading brands across in Wales. BITC offers tailored advice and support to help companies to improve their responsible business practices, aligning them with local social issues where they can really make a difference and the Welsh policy agenda.

With support from the Welsh Government, BITC has been able to significantly expand its reach across Wales, engaging a broader range of businesses and SMEs, working with them to help them better understand and commit to adopting responsible business practices.

Welsh Government funding has enabled BITC to organise more than 20 events over the past three years, with more than 3,000 attendees and direct engagement with over 300 business leaders.

With two dedicated Place programmes in Wales – one in Newport and a new initiative in Rhondda Cynon Taf, BITC is working strategically to connect local public, private and voluntary organisations to address societal issues.

In Newport, BITC’s established Place programme has helped more than 7,000 people and worked with 30 local businesses and 150 charities and schools to improve access to employment, skills acquisition and health. Specific initiatives include literacy programmes, book donation drives, improving young people’s life and career outcomes through employer encounters, mentoring, job coaching, and the development of the Pill Allotments.

Collaborating with the Celtic Collection, Gwent Association of Voluntary Organisations (GAVO), Newport City Council and Alway Community Centre, BITC has helped to coordinate 1,200 frozen meals a month since May 2024 to those experiencing food insecurity and poverty in Newport. The Celtic Manor prepared, cooked and distributed 30,000 meals through its Food Distribution Point, as well as through schools and charities such as Eden Gate.

Prof. Simon Gibson, CBE, Chair of the BITC Newport Place Board and Director at the Celtic Manor, said:

“After speaking with local community leaders, we became aware of the challenges many families face in providing adequate nutrition for their children. In some areas, young people were reportedly going without even one hot meal in a week. To help address this issue, The Celtic Collection has mobilised our culinary team and supply chain to prepare and distribute thousands of meals to those in need. We have also encouraged our suppliers to donate food through a social value clause in our supply agreements. This initiative is making a meaningful difference, improving access to nutritious meals for hundreds of individuals and families in the community. We are proud to contribute to these efforts and remain committed to supporting those who need it most.”

Fran Richley, Operations Manager at Eden Gate, said:

“At Eden Gate, we work with people who are experiencing homelessness and who might not otherwise have the option of a nutritious meal. The food provided by Celtic Manor is always gratefully received by our residents, and they are often eager to find out what their next delicious meal will be! We are so grateful for the food donations from the Celtic Collection, and hope that we can continue to work with them for many years to come to provide food and happiness to those experiencing homelessness in Newport.”

Rebecca Evans MS, Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, said:

“Business in the Community plays a vital role raising standards in business practices across Wales. “I have very much enjoyed my visit to Eden Gate in Newport to see for myself the impact of BITC’s work in the local community and meet those that are committed to the key principles of fair work, diversity and inclusion and green growth. “I look forward to continuing the relationship between BITC and the Welsh Government and following BITC’s work in other communities across Wales.”

Tracy Rees, Wales Director at Business in the Community, said:

“BITC’s mission is to transform lives and help communities across the UK to thrive. Support from the Welsh Government is helping us to work with businesses across Wales, shaping their responsible business journey so that together we can create a fairer and greener world, driven by fairer and greener businesses. Collaboration between private, public and voluntary organisations truly helps to make a difference in our communities – we are seeing that first hand in our Newport Place programme and in our newly established Rhondda Cynon Taf initiative. We are looking forward to continuing our work with the Welsh Government and working with the Cabinet Secretary to develop our work in Wales, creating meaningful, long-term change so that no community is left behind.”

Upcoming BITC events in Wales

In 2025, BITC Cymru’s event series includes:

Community engagement in climate action in Cardiff

An Inclusive Recruitment event in Wrexham

Supporting companies with climate resilience and achieving net zero in Deeside

Launch event for the Rhondda Cynon Taf Place Programme

Health and Wellbeing event

Newport Seeing is Believing Visit