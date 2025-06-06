Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary Opens AerFin’s New Headquarters

AerFin, the aviation asset specialist that buys, sells, leases and repairs aircraft, engines and parts, welcomed Rebecca Evans MS, the Welsh Government’s Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, to officially open the firm’s new global headquarters at Indurent Park, Newport.

The visit marked a major milestone in AerFin’s growth journey and reaffirmed the company’s long-standing commitment to Wales, it said. The new Indurent Park facility strengthens AerFin’s global operations while ensuring the business continues to grow from its Welsh heartland.

During her visit, the Cabinet Secretary met members of AerFin’s Executive Committee and toured the state-of-the-art facility, where she saw first-hand how the aviation asset business is supporting skilled jobs, sustainable growth and global exports from Wales.

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said:

“Aerfin is a Welsh success story which is going from strength to strength, and I was pleased to celebrate its global growth at the opening of its new headquarters. “It is fantastic that the company is committed to creating highly skilled jobs here in Wales and investing in apprenticeships, while increasing sustainability in the aviation sector through innovation.”

The new HQ strengthens AerFin’s commitment to supporting employment in South Wales while meeting the needs of the aviation industry on a global scale. The 116,000 sq. ft. facility has been designed and custom-fitted to enhance operational efficiency, foster collaboration and provide an inspirational environment for both customers and employees. The facility will double AerFin’s engine MRO capacity, enabling up to 200 quick turn shop visits annually. It also demonstrates AerFin’s continued commitment to the region — as a trusted partner to more than 600 customers worldwide and a proud contributor to Wales’ green economy.

This year marks AerFin’s 15th anniversary. The opening of the new facility in Newport, alongside its regional hubs in Gatwick, Dublin, Miami and Singapore, signals the next chapter in the company’s growth, with Wales remaining at the heart of its future.

AerFin’s CEO, Simon Goodson, said:

“We were proud to welcome the Cabinet Secretary to officially open our new headquarters and to showcase the work we’re doing here in Wales to support the global aviation industry. It was a pleasure to introduce her to members of the AerFin team — the people behind our continued growth — and to demonstrate how our Welsh HQ is driving sustainable innovation, skilled employment and international impact.”

Founded in Wales in 2010, AerFin is an aviation asset specialist that buys, sells, leases and repairs aircraft, engines, and parts. A leader in sustainable aviation aftermarket solutions, its work maximises the value of aircraft, engines and components through reuse, repair and recycling, helping to extend asset life and reduce environmental impact across the industry.