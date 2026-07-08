Welsh Government Begins Negotiations on Rail Funding and Devolution

A clear pathway to devolve rail services and infrastructure that benefits Welsh passengers has been set out by Deputy Minister for Transport, Mark Hooper.

Wales makes up around 10% of the British rail network by track length yet has received only 1.5% of total UK rail investment over the past 15 years. As promised in its 100-day plan, the Welsh Government is now taking action to change this with negotiation talks with the UK Government underway to secure fairer funding, stronger decision-making powers, and better services for passengers.

Three immediate steps that are being taken to move towards this vision include:

working with the Department for Transport to accelerate delivery of committed improvements, including the new Burns stations, improving connectivity and reducing pressure on the M4.

engaging with the UK Government's Railways Bill to strengthen Welsh influence over rail decisions to achieve better outcomes for Wales.

beginning negotiations for a fair funding settlement that reflects Wales's needs.

Looking further down the track, the Welsh Government is also making the case for full devolution of rail — bringing track and train together under Welsh control.

This plan directly supports the Welsh Government's commitment to building an economy and public services that work for everyone in Wales.

Deputy Minister for Transport, Mark Hooper, said: