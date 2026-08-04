Welsh Government Backs RideCymru With Three-Year Investment

The Welsh Government has announced a three-year investment in a multi-day road cycling event as part of a shared ambition to establish Wales as a world-class destination for cycling tourism and endurance events ahead of the Tour de France Grand Départ in 2027.

Cycling tourism already contributes more than £70 million in overnight visitor spend to the Welsh economy each year through road cycling alone and Wales welcomes more than 200,000 overnight road cycling trips annually.

Through this investment, the Welsh Government and Threshold Sports, which created RideCymru, aim to build on this momentum, further strengthening Wales' reputation as one of Europe's premier cycling destinations while creating a lasting legacy beyond the Tour de France Grand Départ in 2027.

Taking place over three days in September, RideCymru sees riders tackle a fully supported 250-mile journey through the heart of Wales, travelling across mountain roads, climbs and market towns. RideCymru has been designed to celebrate Wales' landscapes, culture and communities.

Welsh Government Cabinet Minister for Sports, Heledd Fychan, said:

“We're pleased to support RideCymru through this new partnership as Wales continues to strengthen its reputation as one of the world's great cycling destinations. As we look ahead to hosting the Tour de France Grand Départ in 2027, RideCymru will play an important role in encouraging more people to discover Wales by bike, while delivering lasting benefits for local communities, tourism, and the wider economy. This investment reflects our shared ambition to inspire people of all abilities to get active, experience our incredible landscapes and create a lasting legacy for years to come.”

Nick Tuppen, CEO of Threshold Sports, said:

“RideCymru was created to showcase everything that makes cycling in Wales so special. While riders will undoubtedly come for the challenge, they'll leave having experienced the incredible roads, welcoming communities and breathtaking scenery that make Wales one of Europe's finest places to ride. We're incredibly proud to be working alongside the Welsh Government through this long-term partnership. Together, we have an exciting opportunity to grow cycling tourism, inspire more people to discover Wales and ensure the momentum generated by the Tour de France Grand Départ creates lasting benefits for communities and businesses across the country.”

Tickets for RideCymru 2027 go on sale in September. Register your interest now at www.ridecymru.co.uk to hear when entries open.