Welsh Government Approval Boosts Major Powys School Transformation Plans

Two major school transformation projects in Powys have taken a significant step forward after Welsh Government approved key business cases, paving the way for the next stages of design, planning and procurement.

Welsh Government approved Powys County Council’s Strategic Outline Case (SOC) for the transformation of Ysgol Calon Cymru – including a new secondary school building in Llandrindod Wells and the remodelling of the Builth Wells campus for primary-aged pupils – as well as the council’s revised Outline Business Case (OBC) for a new replacement building for Ysgol Bro Hyddgen in Machynlleth.

The approvals allow detailed work to progress.

For Ysgol Calon Cymru, initial designs to remodel the Builth Wells campus have been developed, with a tendering process for a contractor expected later this year. Procurement is also underway to appoint a design and build contractor for the proposed new secondary school building in Llandrindod Wells.

Once the new building is complete, Ysgol Calon Cymru will operate solely from the Llandrindod site as an English-medium secondary school.

The approved OBC for Ysgol Bro Hyddgen is the second of the three business cases required as part of the Welsh Government’s Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme.

The all‑age school, currently operating across two sites and moving along the continuum to become a Welsh‑medium school, will now progress to the procurement stage. Contractors have already been invited to submit expressions of interest in the project, which will be followed by a full tender exercise in the summer term.

Dr Richard Jones, the council’s Director of Education, said: