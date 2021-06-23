Welsh Government Announce Freeze on New Roads Projects

The Deputy Minister for Climate Change, Lee Waters has announced a freeze on new road building projects, whilst a review of highway schemes across Wales is carried out.
The review was announced in an oral statement to the Senedd yesterday afternoon. The Welsh Government’s recently published Programme for Government shows how Wales will act decisively to tackle the climate emergency.
Lee Waters said::
Since 1990, Welsh emissions have fallen by 31%. But to reach our statutory target of net zero emissions by 2050, we need to do much more. In the next 10 years, we are going to need to more than double all the cuts we have managed over the last 30 years, if we are going keep temperature rises within safe limits. That means changes in all parts of our lives. Transport makes up some 17% of our total emissions and so must play its part.
We need a shift away from spending money on projects that encourage more people to drive and spend more money on maintaining our roads and investing in real alternatives that give people a meaningful choice.