Welsh Golf Course Named Most Picturesque on Instagram

The Celtic Manor Resort’s Twenty Ten Course has been named the most beautiful golf course on Instagram.

Located in the beautiful South Wales countryside, the course was named the most “picturesque location for a golf and spa getaway” following research from golfsupport.com, with 55,109 Instagram hashtags on the platform.

The Twenty Ten Course was ranked in top spot, with Mottram Hall Hotel in Cheshire at number two and Ireland’s Galgorm Castle at number three.

The Newport course was built to stage the Ryder Cup in 2010, when the prestigious team event was played in Wales for the first time.

The five-star destination is set in more than 2,000 acres of panoramic parkland. And with an award-winning spa and two more championship golf courses within its vicinity, it is easy to see why the spectacular course measures so highly.

Along with golf pros such as the legendary Graeme McDowell, Colin Montgomerie, Rory Milroy and Lee Westwood, the Celtic Manor Resort has seen a host of famous faces, such as Welsh football hero Gareth Bale, Ioan Gruffudd, Denise van Outen and Rob Rydon compete on the greens, with many also taking part in the annual the Celebrity Cup golf tournament, hosted at the Celtic Manor Resort.

The study into the most ‘instagrammable’ golf courses follows research commissioned by the International Golf Travel Market, which concluded that a spa is one of the most important considerations for choosing a golf break. The Forum Spa at Celtic Manor Resort is a luxurious health club where you can get all your self-care needs catered to.

While the Twenty Ten course took the crown, other UK golf courses to appear in the top ten included Champneys’s Mottram Hall Hotel at number 2. Located in Cheshire, Mottram Hall Hotel features multiple spa and gym rooms alongside a 7,006-yard golf course, which hosted the 2013 European Seniors’ PGA Championship.

Third on the list is Ireland’s Galgorm Castle, while the rest of the top 10 includes K Club Hotel in Kildare, The Belfry Hotel & Resort in Warwickshire, Gleneagles Hotel and Spa in Perthshire, Trump Turnberry Hotel in Girvan, Druid’s Glen Resort in County Wicklow, and The Grove Resort Hotel in Hertfordshire.

Golf aficionados can enjoy an unforgettable Ryder Cup experience at The Celtic Manor Resort with overnight accommodation, breakfast and use of The Forum Health Club and Spa starting form £164 per person.

The Twenty Ten Course: Fast Facts