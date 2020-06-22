Welsh Golf clubs are celebrating a 228% spike in members, on average, which comes exactly one month after lockdown restrictions were lifted.

PlayMoreGolf, the first flexible golf membership linking individual golf clubs across England and Wales under one membership, has witnessed unprecedented demand. The news comes as a welcome relief for many clubs who had been struggling like businesses in the UK in light of Covid-19.

With memberships due for renewal and the economy under strain from job losses and workers being furloughed, membership numbers before May understandably fell. Today, there is a feeling of recovery amongst courses in Wales, despite tough restrictions on travel:

Key stats:

Wenvoe Castle Golf Club added a record 30 members in May 2020

Llanwern Golf Club added 27 more members in May 2020 vs May 2019

Maesteg Golf Club had already welcomed 11 new joiners since the beginning of June 2020

For golfers, getting back on the course is a slice of normality amongst the pandemic. Wales, with its high density of golf clubs, has reason to celebrate as Play More Golf data indicates a huge surge in demand for a new type of flexible membership. Even with Welsh courses opening later than English counterparts and members only being able to travel up to five miles to play.

Commenting on the surge in demand, Alastair Sinclair, CEO, PlayMoreGolf, said:

“Llanwern, Maesteg and Wenvoe are excellent examples of courses who adapted quickly in a challenging economic climate. Not only is this good for the game of golf, but we’ve seen the average age of our PlayMoreGolf members reduced from 64 to 43. Adding youngers members is protecting the future of the game, and shows what clubs are doing to attract ‘non-traditional' golfers who have busy social lives and want more affordable and accessible options”.

Commenting on the demand from golfers for greater flexibility, Julian Sansom, General Manager, Llanwern Golf Club said:

“Welcoming golfers back to Llanwern has been hugely satisfying, despite the restrictions we’ve seen a huge spike in members. Not only is this good for us, but golf in Wales has seen a boost, and as a fan of the game I always want to see players out on the course.”

To find out more about introducing a flexible golf membership at your club, contact [email protected] or visit www.playmore.golf.