Welsh Gin Brand Triumphs at Global Gin Masters 2022

The Eccentric Spirits range distilled at award-winning Mid Wales distillery In The Welsh Wind, picked up three awards at the prestigious Global Gin Masters 2022.

The brand’s Young Tom Gin was awarded a master medal in the Old Tom Gin category and Dewi Sant Gin and Cardiff Dry Gin were both awarded gold medals in the Contemporary Gin category.

Ellen Wakelam, co-founder and director of In The Welsh Wind Distillery, which is based near Cardigan on the Mid Wales coast, said: “We take pride in the spirits that we distil here at In The Welsh Wind Distillery, and we are thrilled that our Eccentric Spirits range is being recognised on an international stage.

“Since Eccentric Spirits has been with us at In The Welsh Wind, we have ensured that the botanical profile of each spirit celebrates the inspiration behind its creation. Our gold medal winning Dewi Sant Gin is inspired by sea spray and we use a coastal infusion of aromatic herbs to portray this on the palate.

“Cardiff Dry Gin, also a gold medal winner, is inspired by our capital city’s quirks, and our Master Medal winning Young Tom Gin uses distilled IPA to introduce malty sweetness.”

Eccentric Spirits offers consumers variety, with a range of different Welsh gin and spirits. From celebrating the quirks of Wales’ cities to the wildness of the coastline, each spirit within the range is a distinctive nod to the Welsh people, places and ideas that inspired it.

In the Welsh Wind Distillery produces award-winning Signature Style gin and Palo Cortado cask-aged gin under its own brand. The company also produces a number of award-winning gins for other businesses.

The distillery is now pioneering the first fully Welsh whisky using barley grown in the fields of South Ceredigion and North Pembrokeshire, entirely processed and matured at the distillery site in west Wales.

Chaired by spirits specialists and The Spirits Business, the Global Gin Masters 2022 awards medals in each category based on the results of a blind tasting, with the aim of discovering the world’s finest gins.