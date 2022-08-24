Welsh Game Fair Could Attract Potential Middle East Investment into Wales

The owner of the famous Vaynol Estate at Felinheli, near Bangor has revealed that agreeing to host the first GWCT Welsh Game Fair next month has opened doors to the United Arab Emirates and potential international investment in Wales.

To investigate the opportunity, Business News Wales editor Mark Powney spoke with Head of Events at Gwynedd Council, Hugh Edwin Jones and Managing Director of The Game Fair Ltd, James Gower about the international inward investment opportunities at this years first GWCT Welsh Game Fair at the famous Vaynol Estate, near Bangor.

Myfyr Jones says he’s proud and excited to be welcoming the event, organised by Stable Events in partnership with the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT), from September 9-11.

Myfyr Jones said,

“Through our relationships and connections with Stable Events and The Game Fair, we have started discussions with the Arab Emirates to explore future collaboration.” “Vaynol Estate is also assisting with a potential international inward investment to Gwynedd through our contacts with The Game Fair.”

Myfyr believes that the economic and educational benefits of game fairs are not fully understood or appreciated by many politicians and people who don’t live in the countryside.

He continued,

“Some people have a very blinkered view of what a game fair brings to the table, both economically and educationally. This needs to change if Wales is to reap the rewards of hosting this new event which is expected to attract more than 20,000 visitors. “The GWCT Welsh Game Fair will hopefully move the political debate forward in showing the importance of the Welsh countryside and promoting the unique culture and heritage of Wales. “It will also bring together representatives from a range of conservation, farming, field sports and fishing bodies and politicians for debates on the importance of Welsh rural issues, which is a very positive step forward.”

The GWCT Welsh Game Fair’s mission is to promote and celebrate the Welsh countryside and educate people who don’t fully understand the country way of life. It hopes to foster and improve relationships across different groups and promote the benefits of country pursuits and conservation to a wider audience.

The pictureque Vaynol Estate has an impressive record of hosting major events, having previously welcomed the National Eisteddfod, the Bryn Terfel Faenol Festival, BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend and the official North Wales concert to celebrate the Olympic flame’s visit to the region.

International stars including Dame Shirley Bassey, Hosea Carreras, Andrea Bocelli, Katherine Jenkins, Michael Ball, John Barrowman, Elaine Page, Girls Aloud, Westlife, Will Young and Boyzone have all performed at the estate.

Myfyr says the GWCT Welsh Game Fair is another notable “feather in the events cap” for Vaynol Estate, raising its international profile.

His son Keith, who operates Vaynol Gun Room from the estate, said:

“I am extremely confident that Stable Events will organise and develop the GWCT Welsh Game Fair to become an event that must be attended here in Wales, just like the National Eisteddfod and the Royal Welsh Show.”

Fishing, clay shooting, gundogs, game cookery, falconry, horses and hounds, archery, rural crafts, food and drink will all feature at the event.

Leading Welsh celebrity chef and author Bryn Williams, originally from Denbigh, will be creating a bespoke menu for guests in a VIP Enclosure Restaurant, sponsored by iconic Welsh jewellery brand Clogau. He will also be taking part in live, open-air cooking demonstrations throughout the weekend.

To book tickets, Visit – https://www.welshgamefair.org/