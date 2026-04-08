Welsh-Founded Veezu Acquires Luton’s Largest PHV Operator in First Home Counties Move

Veezu, the UK’s largest and fastest-growing private hire technology business, has announced its expansion into Luton, Dunstable and surrounding areas following the acquisition of Go Cars.

The move marks the next step in Veezu’s mission to strengthen local transport networks outside London while delivering smarter, more connected services across the Home Counties.

Founded in 2010, Go Cars is the largest private hire operation in Bedfordshire. It operates a fleet of more than 600 vehicles and serves one of the country’s fastest-moving commuter populations.

The acquisition builds on Veezu’s established presence across Cambridgeshire and the East of England, supporting regional connectivity across the South. Luton is one of the UK’s most affordable commuter towns, attracting growing numbers of first-time buyers thanks to its 24-minute journey to Central London. It is also home to London Luton Airport, the UK’s fifth busiest airport, which welcomed 16.7 million passengers in 2024. Reliable private hire services are essential for connecting residents, commuters, and international travelers, offering flexible transport options

between the airport, nearby communities and onward trips across the region.

Passengers will continue to receive the same trusted local service, now enhanced by Veezu’s technology and national scale. The Veezu app offers a smarter and more streamlined travel experience, including real-time vehicle tracking, improved address search and multiple payment options such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, card and cash. Passengers can also pre-book journeys in advance, offering greater flexibility and convenience.

Founded in Wales in 2013, Veezu has grown into the UK’s largest homegrown private hire vehicle business, partnering with thousands of self-employed driver-partners and completing over 25 million rides annually. The company now operates across hundreds of towns and cities nationwide and is licensed by 63 local authorities across England and Wales.

Nathan Bowles, CEO of Veezu, said: