Welsh Footfall Declines Ahead of Crucial Trading Months

Wales was the worst-performing nation in the UK for shopper footfall in September, adding to pressure for the pre-Christmas ‘golden quarter’ to provide a boost for retail.

According to WRC-Sensormatic data, Welsh footfall decreased by 2.5% in September (YoY), up from -2.6% in August.

Shopping centre footfall decreased by 6.6% in September (YoY), down from -3.7% in August. Retail park footfall decreased by 1.3% in September (YoY), up from -2.7% in August.

In September, footfall in Cardiff decreased by 7.4% (YoY), down from -4.1% in August.

Sara Jones, Head of the Welsh Retail Consortium, said:

“Footfall in Wales continued its worrying decline last month, with shopper numbers slipping once again, cementing Wales’ position as the worst-performing nation in the UK. Cardiff, in particular, bore the brunt of this drop, seeing footfall fall by a sharp 7.4% in September, following on from a 4.1% decline in August. These figures paint a stark picture of the challenges facing retailers in Wales, as visitor numbers are falling faster here than anywhere else in the UK. “The timing couldn’t be tricker for the retail industry. As we approach the golden quarter leading up to Christmas — a critical period that underpins the retail industry’s resilience — these downward trends threaten to bite hard, putting additional pressure on an already fragile high street. “Adding to the concern is the looming prospect of higher business rates being imposed next April on medium-sized and larger stores. For retailers already struggling to attract customers this could compound the realities of life on Wales’ high streets. The figures are a clear warning: urgent action and careful consideration from the Welsh Government are needed to avoid undermining investment and causing further shop closures across Wales.”

Andy Sumpter, Retail Consultant EMEA for Sensormatic Solutions, said:

“September saw Wales’s footfall decline ease off slightly, with total retail visits down -2.5% year-on-year, up from -2.6% in August. A modest start to the month didn’t continue through and by the end of the month, Storm Amy brought widespread disruption. This impacted shopper activity across the region delivering the worst week for footfall since June. “This disruption added to an already cautious consumer mood, with many still navigating cost pressures and economic uncertainty. Retailers will now be hoping that September's slight improvement can be built upon, a calm before the storm of retail activity in the golden quarter. As we move into Q4, the opportunity lies in converting consumer caution into confidence – especially for those who can deliver value, experience, and convenience in equal measure. While not easy, it is essential.”