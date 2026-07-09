Welsh Footfall Decline Eases in June but Shoppers Remain Cautious

Welsh retail saw some relief in June with footfall decline slowing – but calls for greater government support for the sector continue.

According to WRC-Sensormatic data, Welsh footfall decreased by 2.3% in June (YoY), up from -5.0% in May. Shopping centre footfall decreased by 3.5% in June (YoY), up from -6.3% in May. Retail park footfall decreased by 0.9% in June (YoY), up from -2.7% in May.

In June, footfall in Cardiff decreased by 3.9% (YoY), up from -6.9% in May.

Sara Jones, Head of the Welsh Retail Consortium, said:

“June brought some much-needed relief for Welsh retail destinations, with the pace of footfall decline easing after a difficult May. Welsh footfall was down 2.3% year-on-year, compared with a 5.0% fall the previous month. Warmer weather, events, and the start of the summer trading period encouraged more shoppers back onto high streets and into retail destinations, but this is recovery is in fragile form, not a full rebound. “The direction of travel is better, but shopper numbers remain down year on year and retailers are under relentless pressure from rising costs and squeezed household budgets. If Wales wants thriving town and city centres, retail needs action, not warm words: lower cost burdens, stronger investment support, better high street access, and a clear plan. With the new Welsh Government’s encouraging commitment to a town centre task force, retailers are ready to work with decision makers, but their voices must be heard and real change must follow. We now look forward to seeing how Government turns that commitment into progress over the coming months.”

Andy Sumpter, Retail Consultant EMEA for Sensormatic, said: