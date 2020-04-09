Welsh Food and Drink Makers Offered Free Marketing Support

In an effort to help independent food and drink businesses survive the coronavirus lockdown, an online marketplace and marketing platform dedicated to Welsh produce is waiving all commission until at least 1 May.

DiscoverDelicious.Wales – based in Aberystwyth – curates and celebrates the best food and drink products and experiences available throughout Wales. It gives independent Welsh brands a way to market themselves and sell directly to customers all over the UK, by creating a one-stop-shop for some of the tastiest, independently made products from across Wales.

Launched in April 2018, the marketplace is currently home to over 70 producers collectively offering more than 1,500 deliciously different food and drink products; these range from craft gins and beers to premium meat boxes, artisan cheese selections and handmade Welsh cakes.

Usually, a small commission fee of 10% is deducted from all sales via the Discover Delicious website. In light of the coronavirus outbreak, founder Laura Pickup has decided to waive all commission until at least 1 May 2020, in order to help independent Welsh food and drink brands to survive the difficulties of the next few months.

She explained:

“We are entering a time when producers are facing a wave of cancelled food festivals and farmers’ markets due to the coronavirus outbreak, and being able to sell their products online and still get them into customers' hands may make all of the difference. By waiving our commission, it means that every penny spent at DiscoverDelicious.Wales over the next few weeks will go directly to the makers who need it most.”

DiscoverDelicious.Wales are also keen to hear from new brands and small businesses not already on the site, who may be struggling during the lockdown. They too will be able to benefit from Discover Delicious’ marketing efforts; the site receives an average of 10,000 visits every month and listed producers benefit from heavyweight digital advertising, as well as access to a community of over 15,000 social followers and newsletter subscribers, and an average monthly social reach of over 100,000.

Laura continued: