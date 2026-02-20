Welsh Food and Drink Takes Centre Stage at Historic London Market Over St David’s Day Weekend

Food & Drink Wales will bring the very best of Welsh food and drink to the heart of London with a special consumer showcase at Spitalfields Market over St David’s Day weekend, taking place on Saturday February 28th – Sunday March 1st.

Set within one of London’s most historic food destinations, the market will feature a dozen Welsh food and drink producers, and will celebrate Wales’ position as a modern food nation that produces world-class food and drink.

Over the weekend, visitors will be invited to discover products that reflect the quality, character and ambition of contemporary Wales – from heritage-inspired favourites to innovative, modern brands.

Through the voices of producers, makers and contributors, the event will celebrate the people behind the produce, the importance of provenance, origin and protected status and Wales’ rich food heritage.

A curated group of Welsh food and drink businesses will be showcasing at Spitalfields, giving visitors the chance to meet the people behind the products and hear their stories first-hand.

These will include:

Gower Gin (Gower Peninsula) – Crafted using locally foraged botanicals, Gower Gin captures the spirit of its coastal surroundings, combining traditional distilling techniques with a strong sense of place.

Cwm Farm Charcuterie (Swansea) – An award-winning producer specialising in expertly cured meats, Cwm Farm Charcuterie champions slow food, traditional skills and high-welfare Welsh pork.

Still Wild (Kilgetty) – This Pembs micro-distillery is known for its distinctive, small-batch spirits, blending bold flavours with natural ingredients foraged by hand.

Flavour Moments (Corwen) – This north Walean artisan cheese company makes crafted goat’s cheese pearls filled with flavours like fig, pear, honey and more, designed to add creative, premium taste to salads, pizzas, boards and snacks.

Rogue Welsh Cakes (Newport) – A bold, modern twist on a Welsh classic, Rogue Welsh Cakes have built a cult following by reimagining the traditional Welsh cake with contemporary flavours and attitude, while staying true to their roots.

Maggie’s African Twist (Caernarfon) – Blending Welsh produce with vibrant African flavours, Maggie’s African Twist creates handmade sauces and condiments that celebrate cultural fusion and family recipes.

Radnor Preserves (Newtown) – renowned for its hand-crafted jams, jellies, and preserves that blend founder Joanna Morgan’s family recipes with innovative flavour combinations

Mydflower (Llandovery) – known for its lightly sparkling wines made from Brecon Beacons spring water and locally sourced botanicals and berries.

The PattyMan (Cardiff) – a fusion Welsh-Jamaican brand that specialises in Jamaican-inspired sauces, luxury condiments and traditional Jamaican patties and pattycakes

The Spitalfields showcase forms part of a wider St David’s Day celebration being organised by Food & Drink Wales, the Welsh Government’s food division, which alongside its role in supporting and nurturing the sector uses food and drink as a way to express national identity, creativity and pride.

A St David’s Day activation will also take place in Cardiff on Friday February 27th, bringing a taste of Wales directly to commuters and visitors in the capital. Located outside Cardiff Central Station in Central Square, the event will feature two food trucks offering a warm Welsh welcome to travellers, from mid-morning to mid-afternoon.

One truck, managed by Transport for Wales, will serve traditional Welsh rarebit and Welsh tea to travellers, while the second will focus on sampling a range of GI (Geographical Indicator) foods, shining a spotlight on Wales’s protected and provenance-rich produce.

Lowri Joyce, Welsh Language Strategy Lead at Transport for Wales, said:

“At Transport for Wales we want to become part of the fabric of everyday life in Wales, connecting people to jobs, education, for recreation and primarily to each other. “We’re creating a public transport that is joined up, affordable, reliable and connects Wales and the Borders. “We’re excited to be celebrating St. David’s Day this year, by bringing our food truck with Welsh treats to just outside Cardiff Central Station. “It will be a celebration of our national day and an opportunity for people to experience the wonderful food and drinks available on our train services.”

Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies MS, said: