Welsh Food and Drink Producers Urged to Rethink Sustainability

Food and drink producers are being urged to think differently about sustainability – seeing it not as a cost or a compliance issue but as an opportunity to strengthen resilience, competitiveness and growth.

With retailers and wholesalers making clear commitments to their customers, producers are under growing pressure to demonstrate progress on issues such as carbon footprint, energy use and ethical sourcing.

But according to those leading sustainability programmes in Wales, the real opportunity lies in building better, more adaptable businesses.

Speaking on Business News Wales’ Food and Drink podcast, Linda Grant, Managing Director of BIC Innovation, which delivers the Welsh Government-funded Scale Up Programme, said sustainability and resilience are two sides of the same coin. She explained that businesses which focus on continuous improvement are, in effect, already tackling sustainability.

“Sustainability covers business resilience,” said Linda. “There are so many areas where improving sustainability, whether that’s reducing your carbon footprint, managing energy costs or planning for future legislation, is about making a business stronger for the future.”

In a special episode of the podcast for Wales Climate Week, Linda added that the topic can feel overwhelming for producers, with confusing terminology and multiple priorities competing for attention. She said reframing sustainability as part of everyday business improvement – rather than a separate project – can make it more achievable.

Mark Grant, Associate Director of Levercliff and leader of the Welsh Government-funded Sustainability Cluster, said producers need to act now to align with the ambitions of major retailers and wholesalers.

“It’s really key that we align the Welsh supply base to take advantage of that,” said Mark. “As the trade moves towards the commitments it’s making to customers, it’s important producers show they can move with it.”

Mark said there is now an extensive network of support for Welsh food and drink companies looking to take that step. Around 100 producers are members of the Sustainability Cluster, which brings businesses together to share experience and practical solutions. He said the peer element is central to the programme’s success, helping businesses learn from one another and build confidence to act.

Scott James, Founder of Coaltown Coffee in Ammanford, said sustainability had been embedded in his business from the start. Coaltown, which became Wales’ first food and drink producer to achieve B Corp certification in 2020, was founded with a focus on social purpose and creating skilled jobs in a post-industrial town.

“Sustainability has always been part of our business’ existence,” said Scott. “It’s about having a conscience in business. In modern business there is no place for businesses that don't have that in mind. “Coaltown was set up with a purpose in mind. Our purpose is to rejuvenate post-industrial terms with an industry, and that industry's coffee for us.”

Scott said his experience showed how sustainability can evolve alongside business growth. Coaltown has used frameworks such as B Corp to guide its development and hold the business accountable as it expands across Wales and beyond.

Linda said many producers still underestimate the commercial value of this kind of thinking.

“Climate adaptation accepts that climate change is happening — in fact, it’s with us now,” she said.

For food and drink businesses, she added, that means recognising risks but also seizing new opportunities, from longer growing seasons to shifting consumer trends.

Welsh Government-funded programmes provide a full package of support for food and drink businesses – including training and helpful toolkits, technical expertise in carbon reporting and business resilience, and leadership development. While cluster networks foster collaboration, innovation, knowledge-sharing, and sector-wide growth.

Listen to the Business News Wales Food and Drink podcast here.

Find out more about Welsh Government-funded sustainability support for food and drink producers here.