Welsh Food And Drink Businesses Set Sights On Asia

Welsh food and drink companies are preparing to attend one of the world’s leading food industry events in Tokyo this week. Foodex Japan is one of Asia’s largest international food and drink exhibitions, and provides business expansion opportunities and solutions for the industry.

Supported by the Welsh Government, six Welsh food and drink companies will attend Foodex under the Cymru/Wales banner, all looking to explore new markets, stay connected to trends and innovation and develop links with overseas buyers.

Approximately 1,400 exhibitors from 44 countries and regions from across the world are expected to attend the event, which should provide the Welsh companies in attendance with valuable access to distributors, importers, manufacturers and retailers.

The Welsh Government’s Minister for Rural Affairs and North Wales, and Trefnydd, Lesley Griffiths said:

“Foodex Japan provides a great opportunity for the six Welsh companies attending to showcase their high-quality products. “As a government, we are committed to supporting our food and drink businesses to secure new export markets, build working relationships and raise Wales’ profile on the international stage. “I wish all of the Welsh companies travelling to Tokyo a very successful event.”

Producers attending include Daffodil Foods, Hilltop, Tan y Castell, Calon Wen, The Clarendon Food Company T/A Welsh Lady Preserves and Food Innovation Wales.

One Welsh manufacturer who has experienced success at a previous Foodex trade event and is looking to build on this further is Pembrokeshire bakery Tan y Castell.

Export and Business Development Manager, Ryan Miles, said:

“I am happy to confirm that we have decided to attend Foodex in Tokyo for the second time. It's an exciting chance for us to build on the success we experienced during the previous event and enhance our presence in Japan. Our team, which will be led by Paul Mear, Founder, and myself will be present to showcase our award-winning Welsh cakes and All-Butter Welsh Shortbread. “We have been exporting our products to Japan for a couple of years now, and we view it as one of our most crucial international markets. Our presence at Foodex is a clear testament to our commitment to expanding our brand in Japan and leveraging the growth opportunities that exist in this market. Besides, we export to North America and Europe, and we are actively exploring new opportunities in South Korea and China. “We are confident that we can build on our past successes and create new opportunities for growth in Japan and beyond. We are eagerly looking forward to meeting both existing and potential partners and introducing them to our delectable range of Welsh cakes and biscuits.”

Another company exhibiting is north west Wales Daffodil Foods Ltd who specialise in branded dairy products. They are currently exporting their Welsh Clotted Cream to Japan and Hong Kong and are looking to build on their presence further.

Founder and director Lynne Rowlands said:

“I am looking forward to going to Japan and having a presence at Foodex. It is my first time here. We have been exporting to Japan for the past year and we are excited for the opportunity to meet more customers. “Japanese consumers have a particular interest in our British afternoon tea and we export our Welsh Clotted Cream to supermarkets across the country. “We are also using Foodex to introduce our new product, our Raspberry Compote, which complements the rich, smooth clotted cream, and I very much hope this will get some interest.”

Newtown based honey and maple syrup company, Hilltop will be attending and using Foodex as a platform to build their brand presence, and relationships, for future export opportunities.

Managing Director, Scott Davies said:

“We have moved to a new state of the art production site where we currently package 8,000 tonnes per year, with the scope to increase to 30,000 tonnes per year. We supply to UK leading retailers such as Tesco, Aldi, Morrisons, Sainsbury and Ocado but hope to use Foodex as an opening into the export market. “This is a big opportunity for us to attend Foodex Japan and to showcase our range of Hilltop branded and own-label produce to buyers from across Asia.”

There will also be a display of other Welsh food and drink brands as part of the Food and Drink Wales showcase.

Welsh food and drink companies will be located on the Cymru Wales stand in Hall 1, Stand 1B700-C at Foodex Japan from the 7 –10 March 2023.