Welsh Firms Make Their Mark Among Britain’s Fastest-Growing Companies

Three Welsh businesses have secured places in the ORESA Executive Search Growth Index 2026 ranking of Britain's 100 fastest-growing companies.

Leading the regional rankings is Avantis Group, an engineering business delivering marine and offshore energy upgrade projects, which ranked 43rd nationally after achieving two-year compound annual revenue growth in revenues of 105.9%.

It is followed by fintech company ANNA Money (56th) and fast-growing beauty brand Hair Syrup (67th).

Orlando Martins, founder of Growth Index, said:

“Wales continues to produce ambitious companies across a wide range of sectors. What is particularly encouraging is the range of businesses, both in the top 100 and among the companies that narrowly missed out, from engineering and fintech to consumer brands.”

This year's Growth Index highlights the resilience of Britain's scale-up economy. The average company on the list achieved compound annual revenue growth of 136.1% over two years, making this the strongest edition of the ranking to date. Together, the Growth Index 100 generated more than £11 billion in annual revenues, with businesses ranging from data centres to art galleries, and from GB News to Popeye's UK fried chicken shops.

Financial services remained the largest sector, accounting for a quarter of all companies featured, while healthcare continued its steady rise, driven by particularly strong performances from biotechnology businesses. Retail also enjoyed a resurgence after several more difficult years, reflecting growing consumer demand for health, wellbeing and value-focused products. Meanwhile, pure-play AI businesses are beginning to make a visible impact on the rankings, although they have yet to dominate them.

Read the full ORESA Executive Search Growth Index 2026 report and view the complete list of 100 companies here.