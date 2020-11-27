Welsh Firms Invited to 3rd EU Transition Discussion with UK Government

Next Thursday will see the UK Government in Wales launching its third virtual event to discuss the challenges faced by Welsh businesses as we approach the end of the Transition Period.

REGISTER – Click here

The event is being produced by Business News Wales and will take place on Thursday 3rd December at 10am.

The session will be opened by Under Secretary of State for Wales David TC Davies MP who following a brief introduction will then answer questions from business watching in the virtual audience.

Joining the Secretary of State for Wales will be a senior representative from HMRC, who will be providing an overview of customs processes for importing/exporting from 1 January 2021. Again the audience will have the option to ask questions via a live chat facility.

The UK is leaving the EU single market and customs union, and the end of the transition period will affect citizens, businesses, as well as travel to and from the EU

Secretary of State for Wales, The Rt Hon Simon Hart MP commented: