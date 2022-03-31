Welsh Firm Secures Contract to Build Onshore Anglesey Marine Energy Project

A north Wales company has secured the main contract worth £23.5 million to build onshore infrastructure for Anglesey marine energy project, Morlais.

Social enterprise Menter Môn, who runs the scheme, has announced that Jones Bros Civil Engineering have secured the contract and work will begin this spring.

The announcement comes at the same time as confirmation of £31million by the European Regional Development fund through the Welsh Government for the first phase of construction work. The Isle of Anglesey County Council, North Wales Growth Deal, as well as The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority have also supported the project.

Gerallt Llywelyn Jones, is a director with Morlais, he said:

“We are delighted to be working with Jones Bros on this important project. Securing benefits to the north Wales economy has been very important to us and is the main reason we were so keen to create something with strong local roots. This contract is just the beginning of course, it is an important milestone to ensuring we can build local supply chains and create job opportunities here on Anglesey and across the wider region. “But it’s not all about economy. With action to tackle climate change becoming ever more urgent, generating clean electricity is also becoming increasingly important. Jones Bros are experienced in delivering renewable energy projects – so we’re pleased to partner with them on a scheme which can make a real difference.”

With its headquarters in Ruthin, Jones Bros will be responsible for the construction of the landfall substation on Holy Island, as well as cabling which will connect the scheme to the National Grid.

Contracts director for Jones Bros, Eryl Roberts, added:

“It is fantastic to have been appointed to deliver the infrastructure for such an innovative renewable scheme like Morlais, which is right on our own doorstep in north Wales. “We are passionate about making an impact through renewables and our team has a strong track record in projects of this stature across the UK, so to bring those skills to Anglesey is something we are looking forward to. “As with all our projects, we will also provide opportunities to the local supply chain and apprentices, and we are excited to begin work on site to deliver this important scheme.”

Morlais is the largest UK tidal energy development run by a social enterprise and once constructed it will see clean electricity generated off the coast of Anglesey. Since Menter Môn won the Crown Estate lease to manage the 35KM2 zone in 2014 – one of its key drivers has been securing local jobs and boosting the local economy.