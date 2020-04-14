Welsh Firm Recruiting for Care Staff who Find Themselves out of Work

Orbis Education and Care continues to hire across all of its services and are keen to talk to potential candidates who may find themselves unemployed or experiencing job uncertainty due to Covid-19.

The company has lots of permanent opportunities for people who may not necessarily have previous experience in a care related role, but who are a team player, with a strong work ethic and Orbis’ values to be empathic, caring and be a passionate advocate for providing quality care to the individuals they support.

Orbis Education and Care runs 14 schools and residential homes for children and adults with complex needs associated with autism in Wales, with a further service in England. It is one of the UK’s leading providers of these specialist services.

Linda Bridge, HR Director at Orbis Education and Care, explained:

“We have a dedicated staff team of around 700 people supporting the amazing children and young adults within our care. They go above and beyond to educate and support our pupils and residents every single day and continue to do so through this more challenging time. “We are all too aware that the outbreak of coronavirus means that many people have found themselves without work or facing job uncertainty, whilst in many of our schools and residential homes, we are actively recruiting for care staff to help us continue the great service we provide. Unlike many temporary or seasonal vacancies being advertised in the market right now, we are recruiting for permanent positions where you can look forward to being part of a great team for the long term. “Whether you are someone who has found yourself recently out of work or facing job uncertainty from sectors such as catering or hospitality, or are a former care worker who would like to get back into the industry, we would love to hear from you. Previous care experience is desirable but not essential; we are looking for people who share the same values as we do here at Orbis and who are interested in genuinely making a difference to people’s lives. “

Linda explained that Orbis has been putting special measures in place to ensure the continuing, quality care for its staff, pupils and residents, as well as maintain a normal recruitment process:

“We are committed to ensuring that, as we move through these challenging times, the quality of our care is maintained and that recruitment for key roles continues as normal. In light of the recent guidance, we will be using innovative ways to ensure that our recruitment process can continue safely for everyone involved whilst maintaining social distancing. There has never been a better time to find a new, rewarding career and potentially try a different sector – we would be delighted to tell you all about what you could look forward to as part of the Orbis team. “We have rewarding and fulfilling jobs on offer across all our services in Wales and England, with full training and career progression to those who would like to help shape the lives of the people we care for and educate. You will get to work with the best and most innovative autism care provider in the UK, and with a team who are second to none – a team who have proved themselves even further in the past few challenging weeks.”

Visit Orbis’ website for more information about the group and the vacancies: www.orbis-group.co.uk/careers.