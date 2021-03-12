Welsh Firm Pioneers Sustainable Product to Reduce Hot Tub Infections

A Welsh company that pioneered development of water cleaning products to protect people from swimming pool and hot tub infections – by innovatively using British shells – is now also preventing plastic from heading to landfill or the ocean.

Pennosan was well placed to respond to the boom in hot tub and pool sales at the start of the pandemic having created a range of natural water clarifiers to help keep people safe.

The company’s products are made using crab, langoustine and shrimp shells from around the UK including Scotland and Cornwall and Northern Ireland. All the shells were destined for landfill.

But when the hard outer skeletons of shellfish are specially treated, they produce chitosan, a type of sugar polymer which has a number of commercial and biomedical uses.

As well as being a natural product that is wholly biodegradable and 100% allergen free, chitosan is also antimicrobial. Chitosan cleans pool and hot tub water by clumping together floating dirt, oils and dissolved metal particles, which are too small or light to sink to the bottom to be filtered out.

Hot tub and swimming pool sales have boomed in the past 12 months thanks to COVID-19 and the rise of the ‘staycation’. But many people are unaware of how to keep them clean and safe for use.

Environmental Scientist Sue Dentley of Pennosan Limited, which is based near Pwllheli, said:

“We were concerned that so many people are unaware of the health risks if they don’t look after their hot tub or swimming pool water properly. “Problems can range from itchy skin, a bacterial skin infection ‘hot tub rash’ to, in extreme cases, respiratory problems. “We recycle British seashells to create environmentally friendly, safe products high in antimicrobial properties which help to keep water clean and fresh. Our products also reduce chlorine doses, which is better for people’s skin and eyes.”

The company prides itself on its green credentials.

Sue said: “Sustainability has always been a driving force behind our business. As well as recycling seashells and putting them to a good use, we wanted to do what we can to help reduce the number of plastic bottles going into the recycling system.

“Our products are supplied in recyclable plastic bottles, made from HDPE, with removable labels. Although HDPE can be recycled up to 10 times, the plastic in each bottle has an expected service life of up to 20 years.

“Because chitosan is anti-microbial, the bottles don’t harbour germs and can be refilled hundreds of times.”

It is estimated that around 13 billion plastic bottles are used in the UK every year with only 7.5 billion being recycled.

Paul McMichael, Service Director of Bell Leisure Swimming Pools in West Sussex, asked Pennosan to help reduce the amount of single use plastics they were using in their pool maintenance operations.

Paul said: