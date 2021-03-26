Welsh Firm Launches World’s First 100% Recyclable Microwave Food Pouch

FEI Foods, based in South Wales, is the largest processer of ready to eat rice and grain pouches in Europe. Working closely with J M Packaging, a leading supplier of bespoke flexible packaging to the UK Food Industry, this revolutionary launch is the result of the development of a technologically advanced mono-material, that is recycle-ready and retort-ready, whilst maintaining all the mechanical properties of a conventional stand-up pouch.

Simon Lewis, Managing Director of FEI Foods said:

“Quality and innovation are at the forefront of our DNA at FEI Foods. As a market leader in this category in Europe, it was imperative that we led the way in developing a recycle-ready pouch. We are determined to provide the most sustainable product possible, and the development of this pouch has been a key strategic objective for us for some years. 24 months of diligent testing of this new material has culminated in this launch.“We are delighted, and proud to be first to market with this solution. As a predominantly Private Label manufacturer, this is an outstanding achievement for our business, and the major retailers that we work with, now have a more sustainable offering for their customers.”

Jason McGill, Managing Director of JMP, said:

“Throughout this project we have illustrated our commitment to the circular economy, focussing on optimising flexible packaging to minimise the impact on the environment, whilst offering convenience and food safety to the consumer. We’re proud to bring the first mono-material, recycle-ready, ready-to-heat pouch to the market and thank our team and partners FEI Foods for their support to help make this happen.”

With sustainability and environmental issues in mind, coupled with an identified urgency within the industry for the product, FEI and JMP focused efforts on developing a recycle-ready mono-material pouch, embarking on the process in early 2019.

This attention, focus and dedication has resulted in us being able to bring this product to market, making it the first mono-material, recycle-ready, ready-to-heat pouch available in major UK and European supermarkets.

The pouch size, shape and function remain the same as current packs and continues to provide attributes required by customers such as food-safety, ease of use and convenience, whilst providing ground-breaking environmental benefits.