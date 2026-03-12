Welsh Fire Unveils Leadership Team to Drive Next Phase of Growth

Welsh Fire has announced a leadership structure which it says reflects the strong and collaborative partnership between Glamorgan Cricket and Washington Freedom.

As the only team in The Hundred representing an entire country, Welsh Fire continues to build an ambitious cricketing project, grounded in Welsh identity and driven by performance, culture and community, it added.

The team will be overseen by Co Chairs Sanjay Govil and Mark Rhydderch-Roberts, supported by Board Members Ann-Marie Smale, Avikar Govil, Dan Cherry and Dhiraj Malhotra. The Board brings together deep Welsh sporting heritage and significant international franchise experience, ensuring Welsh Fire is positioned to thrive both on and off the field.

The structure reflects the 50/50 partnership between Washington Freedom and Glamorgan Cricket, aligning both organisations in shaping the team’s future and building on the momentum of recent seasons, including consistently strong customer experience feedback.

To support this next phase, the executive and cricket operations team has been strengthened with a leadership group that includes:

CEO: Dan Cherry

The group brings extensive experience across international cricket, global franchise leagues and elite performance environments. The appointment of Mike Fordham, who played instrumental roles in setting up both the IPL and Hundred tournaments, adds further strategic expertise in franchise cricket and strengthens Welsh Fire’s long term planning capability.

The partnership between Glamorgan Cricket and Washington Freedom continues to be built on trust, shared ambition and a commitment to the growth of cricket in Wales. Together, both organisations are aligned behind a clear vision to develop a sustainable, high performing teams, to grow the game across Wales, and build a globally recognised Welsh sporting brand – one that continues to attract diverse audiences and deliver exceptional matchday experiences.

Dan Cherry, CEO of Welsh Fire, said: