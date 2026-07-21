Welsh Fire and Depot in the Castle Team up for Exclusive £60 Combo Ticket

Fans can watch world-class cricket at Sophia Gardens before heading into Cardiff Castle for a live music festival headlined by The Wombats and Sugababes – all with a single ticket.

The DEPOT Live team has teamed up with Welsh Fire to offer visitors an afternoon of elite cricket as both the women's and men's teams take on MI London at Sophia Gardens in The Hundred. Back for 2026.

Then DEPOT in the Castle returns with an all-day festival featuring The Wombats and Sugababes. The event is on July 25.

The line-up also includes Red Rum Club, Ben Ellis, Afro Cluster, The Family Battenberg and Ian Davies, alongside a packed programme of children's entertainment (running from midday through to 7pm). Alongside the main-stage music, younger festivalgoers can enjoy live shows, samba drumming workshops, circus skills, face painting, balloon modelling and craft activities, including wombat making and a Sugababes fan-banner workshop. Colourful walkabout performers will also be present throughout the afternoon, and the kids' programme finishes with a 90-minute mini rave led by DJ Giggsy.

Valid on Saturday 25th July only, the combined ticket costs £60.

Nick Saunders, founder of DEPOT in the Castle, said:

“Cardiff is built for days like this. Where else could you experience elite sport, incredible live music, fantastic independent food and drink, and a music festival set in a castle – all within short walking distance. “We're proud to be partnering with Welsh Fire to create an experience that showcases Cardiff at its very best. Whether you're visiting for the day or live locally, this ticket is an invitation to enjoy everything that makes the Welsh capital such a special place to spend the summer.”

Ed Rice, Chief Commercial Officer at Welsh Fire, added:

“This partnership brings together two of Cardiff's biggest summer attractions in a way that creates a fantastic experience for fans. Welsh Fire is all about delivering world-class entertainment both on and off the field, and by teaming up with DEPOT in the Castle we're giving people the opportunity to enjoy an unforgettable day of sport and music in the heart of the city. It's also a brilliant showcase for Cardiff as one of the major events cities in the UK.”

EVENT TIMINGS

DEPOT in the Castle: 12:00 – 23:00 (The Wombats at approximately 21:00)

Cricket Matches: Women's Match at 15:00; Men's Match at 18:00

Last entry for DEPOT in the Castle will be extended to accommodate attendees travelling between venues.