Welsh Finalists Announced for FSB Small Business Awards 2022

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) has announced the list of finalists for Wales for the FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards 2022.
The awards will be presented by journalist and presenter Andrea Byrne at an event on 8th April at voco St. David’s Cardiff Hotel. Award category winners will go through to the UK final in Glasgow
Speaking about the awards, FSB Wales Chair Ben Francis said:
“We received a record number of nominations this year from across Wales that really showcase the brilliant determination, creativity and innovation that is alive and well in Welsh SMEs. Small businesses have overcome unprecedented challenges over the last few years, so it is more important than ever before that we celebrate the best of Welsh business and I look forward to congratulating the winners at our event in Cardiff.”
The finalists for the FSB (Wales) Celebrating Small Business Awards 2022 are:
Micro Business of the Year Finalists
- Celtic Financial Planning Ltd
- Forensic Resources Ltd
- iConsult Technical Limited
- Onesta
International Business of the Year Finalists
- Industrial Automation and Control Ltd.
- Mums/Moms In Business International
- Pontus Research Ltd
- Trax JH Ltd
Business and Product Innovation Award Finalists
- Amazing Autos Ltd
- Evolve Resources Ltd
- GOplastic Ltd
- Mon Naturals
- Total Generation Ltd
- Tyre Glider Ltd
Environmental/Sustainability Business of the Year Finalists
- Micro Acres Wales
- Natural Weigh – zero waste shop
- Onesta
- Platts Agriculture Limited
- ScrubbiesUK
High Growth Business of the Year Finalists
- Lavinia Stamps Ltd
- Net World Sports
- Sparkles Cleaning Services Wales and West Limited
- Zeal Tax
- Zebra Products Limited
Family Business of the Year Finalists
- Body & Soul Autoworks
- Garthenor Organic Ltd
- Hearing Aid Solutions
- Platts Agriculture Limited
- Rose & Rebellion Ltd
Young Entrepreneur of the Year Finalists
- Sarah Jeffs – Athena Interiors
- Poppy Johnson – Faces by Poppy
- Gaviin Thomas – Gaviin Thomas Ltd
- Tom Johnson – Joov Sports Products
Start-Up Business of the Year Finalists
- APOTHECARY64
- JDS DETAILING
- Onesta
- Talent Pathway iD
Wellbeing Award Finalists
- e!studios
- EMPOWER Translate
- Liberty Marketing
Community Award Finalists
- barc community outreach centre
- Carmarthenshire Party Ponies
- Celtic Financial Planning Ltd
- The Community Impact Initiative CIC
- Woosnam & Davies News
Digital / e-commerce Business of the Year Finalists
- Adra
- Gwe Cambrian Web
- JournoLink Ltd
- Six20Two
Self-employed / Sole Trader of the Year Finalists
- Hancox’s pies
- JG HR Solutions Limited
- Ma Baker
- PAWS AT PENCOED
The finalists have been shortlisted because they are some of the Wales’ most exciting small businesses and self-employed workers; including micro businesses, innovative start-ups, as well as the small businesses who the judges felt have gone above and beyond to develop sustainable initiatives.
The finalist businesses span sectors from innovative travel solutions to hospitality and dynamic technology, reflecting the rich and diverse landscape of the Wales’ smaller businesses.