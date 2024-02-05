Welsh Field Marketing Firm Claim Gold at GroceryAid Awards

Leading North Wales field marketing firm Tactical Solutions has been honoured with the Gold Award at the 2023 GroceryAid Awards.

The certification comes following dedication within the business to promote welfare services internally, having an active HR contact and by fundraising an event to raise donations for GroceryAid over the past year.

The GroceryAid Awards is an inclusive annual programme allowing organisations, both large and small, to demonstrate how they support GroceryAid, and in turn industry colleagues.

As a proud SME partner, Tactical Solutions supports the charity in its mission to help make a difference in the lives of those who work hard to keep supermarkets and grocery stores running efficiently.

Cathy Evans, Tactical Solutions managing director said:

“We are thrilled to have been awarded the prestigious Gold Award from GroceryAid, who provide invaluable resources for those who need it during challenging times. Our efforts within the business focus on the effective communication of available support mechanisms, as well as active participation in fundraising endeavours to sustain these crucial services for all.”

In 2023, Tactical Solutions became the UK’s first field marketing business to become B Corp certified, recognising the business’ efforts in putting its workforce first and giving serious consideration to the environment.

Tactical joined a growing group of more than 1,000 companies in the UK with a focus on pursuing a wider purpose other than straight profits, and pledged to become carbon neutral by 2030.

