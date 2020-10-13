Welsh Fencing Firm Aims to Take on 50 New Staff

A newly-launched Welsh security fencing company has enjoyed a dream start – and is now planning to create up to 50 jobs as the business grows.

Perimeter Fencing Solutions, which launched in February has already broken the £1 million turnover ceiling, and within five years is aiming to reach £4 million and employ 50, according to Directors Hywel Davies, Scott Thomas and Richard Salmon. The company’s order book is also strong with some £1 million of sales of future projects in Wales and around the UK.

Earlier this year the venture raised a launch package of £200,000, cornerstoned with a loan from Tata Steel subsidiary UKSE and supported by Development Bank of Wales, the Start-Up Loans Company and investments from the management team.

The team at Perimeter Fencing Solutions believes the ambitious targets are achievable.

“Growth has been faster than expected, even despite the pandemic, and we are expanding our customer base all the time,” said Hywel Davies. “In this industry service and attention to detail are vital and we emphasise this, offering bespoke service to our clients, as well as top quality products.”

Perimeter Fencing Solutions provides a wide range of security-rated products including security fencing, automated swing and sliding gates, acoustic fencing and street furniture such as cycle shelters and structures for refuse storage.

Martin Palmer, Investment Executive with UKSE said he was impressed with the business plan, and was delighted to have supported it.

“Their commitment was obvious, and the knowledge and contacts they have made me confident they would be able to fulfil their projections,” he said. “We are very pleased to have been able to support them and it is excellent to see them growing rapidly ahead of expectations and creating jobs and prosperity in these difficult times. “We hope to work with the Directors with a view to offering further support for ongoing expansion.”

The three Directors have between them over 50 years’ experience in the sector, and this is undoubtedly a factor in their success.

The firm, which has bases in Abercynon and Brentwood in Essex, is keeping abreast of the latest demands of the security sector. With Covid restrictions in mind, one large national client is about to receive multiple outdoor meeting space style structures for open-air, socially-distanced meetings across their sites. Recyclable plastic systems are also being used increasingly to make the industry more eco-friendly.

Business Wales also played a key role. Brian Roberts, Relationship Manager at Business Wales, said:

“Being part of Perimeter Fencing’s business journey from an idea to a successful growing start-up, especially in these challenging times, has been absolutely fantastic. Scott, Hywel and Richard had all the necessary experience in the industry, but needed some help with raising start-up capital and launching the company. “I was able to work with them on their business plan and financial management strategy, and find them suitable premises. We also established relationships with a number of external stakeholders to create a financial package, resulting in a total investment of £200,000. It has been great to see how they’ve grown in such a short period of time.”

New business is coming from around the UK including the North of England and Scotland, from both the private and public sectors.