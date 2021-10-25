Welsh Farmers at Risk of Being Undercut in New Kiwi Trade Deal

Following the new that the UK has agreed a free trade deal with New Zealand, CLA Cymru is questioning the benefit of the deal for Welsh farmers.

The CLA – Country Land and Business Association – represents around 28,000 farmers, land managers and rural businesses in Wales and England.

The deal was struck between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern - following 16 months of talks by the UK Department for International Trade negotiators. UK-New Zealand trade was worth £2.3 billion last year and is expected to grow under the deal. It’s hoped the deal will remove barriers to trade and make it easier for smaller businesses to break into the New Zealand market.

CLA Deputy President Mark Tufnell, who manages farmland in Wales says,