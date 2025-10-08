Welsh Farm Attractions Shortlisted for National Awards

Farm attractions across the UK are competing to be recognised as the nation’s best in an awards ceremony which celebrates success and innovation within the industry.

The National Farm Attractions Network (NFAN), which represents nearly 300 members, champions farm and rural attractions delivering outstanding experiences to visitors. Winners of the annual NFAN Awards will be revealed at a gala dinner on Wednesday 28 January 2026 at ICC Wales, Newport.

Among those shortlisted are Cantref Adventure Farm in Powys and Manorafon Farm Park in Conwy.

Tom Pearcy, NFAN Chair, said:

“Each year, the standard across our industry gets higher. Being shortlisted is a true testament to the hard work and creativity of our members. Every attraction on this list goes above and beyond to deliver memorable experiences for visitors and we’re excited to celebrate their achievements in January.”

The 2026 NFAN Awards are sponsored by Timberplay, creators of durable, inspiring playgrounds. The Awards form the highlight of NFAN’s Annual Conference and Trade Exhibition, where members share ideas, take part in workshops, and attend presentations on topics ranging from AI to pricing strategies from world class speakers.

The NFAN Awards 2026 finalists are:

Shining Star Award

Bluebell Dairy – Emma Bradley, Administrative Manager, Derbyshire

Bocketts Farm Park – Alfie Crooks, Farm Park Assistant, Surrey

Monk Park Farm – Lauren Owen, Operations Manager, North Yorkshire

Tropical Butterfly House – Paul Nortcliffe, Centre Assistant/Education, South Yorkshire

Sustainability Award

Adventure Valley – Cornwall

Bluebell Dairy – Derbyshire

Bocketts Farm Park – Surrey

Standalone Farm – Hertfordshire

Best Digital Presence of the Year

Bocketts Farm Park – Surrey

Cantref Adventure Farm – Powys, Wales

Manorafon Farm Park – Conwy, Wales

Walby Farm Park – Cumbria

Best Food and Beverage of the Year, sponsored by Regency Purchasing Group

Bocketts Farm Park – Surrey

Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn – Staffordshire

Manor Farm Park and Woodlands – Leicestershire

Stockeld Park – North Yorkshire

Best Retail Offer of the Year

Bocketts Farm Park – Surrey

Farmer Copley’s – West Yorkshire

Odds Farm Park – Buckinghamshire

ROARR! – Norfolk

Best Event of the Year

Bluebell Dairy – Bluebells School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Derbyshire

Cockfields Farm Park – Sunset Party: Taylor Tribute Night, Greater Manchester

Manor Farm Park & Woodlands – World Mud Pie Championships, Leicestershire

Wellington Country Park – Hallo’Welly’Ween, Berkshire

Jim Keetch Small Farm Attraction of the Year, sponsored by Davies & Co.

Bluebell Dairy Farm – Derbyshire

Cantref Adventure Farm – Powys, Wales

Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn – Staffordshire

Monk Park Farm – North Yorkshire

Jim Keetch Large Farm Attraction of the Year