Welsh Farm Attractions Shortlisted for National Awards

Farm attractions across the UK are competing to be recognised as the nation’s best in an awards ceremony which celebrates success and innovation within the industry.
The National Farm Attractions Network (NFAN), which represents nearly 300 members, champions farm and rural attractions delivering outstanding experiences to visitors. Winners of the annual NFAN Awards will be revealed at a gala dinner on Wednesday 28 January 2026 at ICC Wales, Newport.
Among those shortlisted are Cantref Adventure Farm in Powys and Manorafon Farm Park in Conwy.
Tom Pearcy, NFAN Chair, said:
“Each year, the standard across our industry gets higher. Being shortlisted is a true testament to the hard work and creativity of our members. Every attraction on this list goes above and beyond to deliver memorable experiences for visitors and we’re excited to celebrate their achievements in January.”
The 2026 NFAN Awards are sponsored by Timberplay, creators of durable, inspiring playgrounds. The Awards form the highlight of NFAN’s Annual Conference and Trade Exhibition, where members share ideas, take part in workshops, and attend presentations on topics ranging from AI to pricing strategies from world class speakers.
The NFAN Awards 2026 finalists are:
Shining Star Award
- Bluebell Dairy – Emma Bradley, Administrative Manager, Derbyshire
- Bocketts Farm Park – Alfie Crooks, Farm Park Assistant, Surrey
- Monk Park Farm – Lauren Owen, Operations Manager, North Yorkshire
- Tropical Butterfly House – Paul Nortcliffe, Centre Assistant/Education, South Yorkshire
Sustainability Award
- Adventure Valley – Cornwall
- Bluebell Dairy – Derbyshire
- Bocketts Farm Park – Surrey
- Standalone Farm – Hertfordshire
Best Digital Presence of the Year
- Bocketts Farm Park – Surrey
- Cantref Adventure Farm – Powys, Wales
- Manorafon Farm Park – Conwy, Wales
- Walby Farm Park – Cumbria
Best Food and Beverage of the Year, sponsored by Regency Purchasing Group
- Bocketts Farm Park – Surrey
- Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn – Staffordshire
- Manor Farm Park and Woodlands – Leicestershire
- Stockeld Park – North Yorkshire
Best Retail Offer of the Year
- Bocketts Farm Park – Surrey
- Farmer Copley’s – West Yorkshire
- Odds Farm Park – Buckinghamshire
- ROARR! – Norfolk
Best Event of the Year
- Bluebell Dairy – Bluebells School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Derbyshire
- Cockfields Farm Park – Sunset Party: Taylor Tribute Night, Greater Manchester
- Manor Farm Park & Woodlands – World Mud Pie Championships, Leicestershire
- Wellington Country Park – Hallo’Welly’Ween, Berkshire
Jim Keetch Small Farm Attraction of the Year, sponsored by Davies & Co.
- Bluebell Dairy Farm – Derbyshire
- Cantref Adventure Farm – Powys, Wales
- Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn – Staffordshire
- Monk Park Farm – North Yorkshire
Jim Keetch Large Farm Attraction of the Year
- Bocketts Farm Park – Surrey
- Manor Farm Park and Woodlands – Leicestershire
- National Forest Adventure Farm – Leicestershire
- Stockeld Park – North Yorkshire