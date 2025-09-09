Welsh Fabricator Secures Trio of School Projects

Cardiff-based fabricator Dudley’s Aluminium has secured three new projects within the education sector as the new academic year begins.

Dudley’s Aluminium will work alongside Wilmott Dixon to install Kawneer curtain walling, windows and doors on two projects: Glyncoch Primary School based in Rhondda Cynon Taf, an English medium primary school which is being built to Passivhaus standards, and Airfield Primary Academy, a 630-place school in Weston-super-Mare. Both schools, expected to open in 2026, are designed with the environment in mind and will also include facilities for the wider community.

The fabricator will also be working with Tilbury Douglas on Luminous Oak School, a special educational needs school in Eastleigh. The school will provide 125 co-educational special educational needs and disability places specifically for pupils between eight and sixteen years old and will feature therapy and sensory rooms in addition to classrooms and specialised teaching spaces. Dudley’s Aluminium will install Metal Technology curtain walling, windows and doors on the build.

Neil Jones, Contracts Director at Dudley’s Aluminium, said: