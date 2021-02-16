Welsh Fabricator Looks to the Future with Significant Investment

Cardiff-based leading aluminium fabricator, Dudley’s Aluminium, has invested £96,000 in state-of-the-art machinery as it continues to work on a number of important projects throughout the UK.

The company has purchased a Phantomatic M3 CNC machining centre, featuring three controlled axes allowing processing on three sides of the workpiece, as well as an electronic double mitre saw complete with a swarf extractor and connection kit.

The machines have both been purchased from Emmegi, a leading supplier of advanced equipment for aluminium, light alloy and steel fabricators, to complement Dudley’s existing major CNC machining centre.

CNC machining is a process used in the manufacturing sector that involves the use of computers to control machine tools. The new and existing equipment will be able to read each other’s programmes as well as standardising operation and maintenance procedures, leading to improved product accuracy, increased output and shorter lead times.

Speaking about the investment, Colin Shorney, Managing Director at Dudley’s said:

“We are pleased to have made this significant investment in state-of-the-art machinery, adding to our modern, well-equipped production facilities. “As well as increasing workplace safety, the new purchases will provide us with greater manufacturing flexibility, allowing us to operate more efficiently and take on more projects in the future.”

Since 1993, Dudley’s Aluminium has offered clients full in-house design and production facilities, completing many successful and prestigious projects throughout the UK and Channel Islands.

Dudley’s reputation for quality has been recognised with several industry-related accreditations. The company is CHAS accredited, Constructionline registered and certified to manufacture “Secured by Design” products.