Welsh Entrepreneur Launches New Career Guidance App

The app has been launched by entrepreneur Joel Williams from Carmarthenshire

Government bodies in Wales, several Welsh MPs and corporates including a top-four accountancy firm and a bank are among those backing a new app launched by a Welsh entrepreneur with the aim of normalising career guidance and planning at a much earlier age.

Tencil has been launched by Joel Williams, a digital marketing expert currently working at TikTok, who has launched the app from his home of Carmarthenshire, which has already partnered with more than 200 businesses.

Tencil’s aim is to encourage young people to consider different professional careers at a much young age and then partner then on that journey. The app’s artificial intelligence partner’s the soft skills of young adults with the traits required to excel in different professions.

The idea is that Tencil normalises the idea of thinking about careers from the age of 13. Young people using the app would be able to access quality content, provided by companies that support the app, informing and educating them about certain career paths – and what is required to achieve their dreams. The app can then be used as an ongoing resource to guide them on that journey.

Several MPs including Ben Lake, MP for Ceredigion, have both praised the app while careers services in Wales are interested in rolling out its use in schools across Wales in 2022.

Williams’ inspiration for the app came from his mother, who was a teacher, and his uncle, who owned a digital marketing business. He notes that research shows a high percentage of young people (more than 90% by age 14) know what their dream job would be and what career they would like to pursue. Tencil will make these dreams become a reality.

Williams said: