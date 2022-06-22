Welsh Employers Turn to Moneyworks as Cost-of-Living Crisis Deepens

All-Wales payroll perk Moneyworks Wales is reporting a surge in employers seeking to join up to its salary savings and loans schemes as organisations prioritise staff financial wellbeing.

Moneyworks Wales, which launched in September, offers staff the opportunity to save or borrow by making payments direct from their salary.

With around 150 Welsh employers now signed up to the scheme, Claire Savage of Moneyworks Wales paid tribute to their commitment to financial wellbeing. She said,

Over the recent months employers of all sizes have contacted Moneyworks Wales, and they all have similar concerns for how staff will cope with the cost-of-living crisis. The Covid 19 pandemic followed by escalating fuel bills and inflation means that financial wellbeing packages have never been more important.

Moneyworks Wales is free of charge to the employer and the scheme is used in all sizes of organisations, with savings and loan services provided by not-for-profit credit unions.

One of the latest organisations to join the scheme is Archwood based in Chirk, near Wrexham. Archwood MD Josh Burridge, explained why they had chosen to join Moneyworks Wales:

We have always had a good mix of mental and physical benefits in place for our employees but with the cost-of-living crisis in full swing and the effects of the pandemic over the past couple of years, the decline in financial resilience has left our employees open to economic and financial setbacks. We know that this can have significant effects on health and mental wellbeing, relationships, and workplace performance. We knew we needed to look into helping our employees’ financial resilience, and after contacting and working with Moneyworks Wales we had a very informative meeting with Cambrian credit union, we knew from that meeting that by building a cushion of accessible savings we could help protect our employees against further financial shocks.

At its launch in September 2021, Moneyworks Wales was backed by Welsh Government and TUC Wales, in recognition of the value the scheme to Welsh workers.

Jane Hutt, Minister for Social Justice, said:

The continued development of a strong credit union movement will provide access to fair, responsible and affordable credit for all across Wales. Many of us will need support at some time in our lives and the Moneyworks Wales payroll product offers employees the help needed to make their money work for them and become more financially resilient, whilst slowly building a savings buffer. I strongly encourage employers to work with their local credit union to better support their staff financially, and beyond.

Shavanah Taj, General Secretary Wales TUC, described the ability to ‘easily put away some money from each pay packet and build some degree of financial security’ as ‘more important than ever’.