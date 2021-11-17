Welsh Eco-friendly Business Named British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans Ambassador

Floris, in Cardiff, Wales, an eco-friendly stationary brand], is among 12 small businesses to be selected as champions of UK start-ups by Start Up Loans, part of the British Business Bank.

Start Up Loans Ambassador for Wales, Aoife Doherty set up her business in August 2020 after graduating from the University of Reading with a BA Hons in Graphic Design. She used the funding to help support the manufacturing of her products and design tools.

The annual Start Up Loans Ambassadors programme, now in its sixth consecutive year, celebrates exceptional business owners who have followed the ambition of becoming their own boss after receiving support from the Government-backed Start Up Loans programme. Floris is just one 4,059 Wales-based businesses that have received a loan since 2012, representing a total value of over £39m.

Through a network of Delivery Partner organisations, the Start Up Loans programme provides pre-and-post loan support to help applicants develop a business plan, a fixed-interest loan of up to £25,000 to start or develop their business and mentoring and other support to help loan recipients with everything from cash flow to marketing.

Drawn from communities throughout the UK, the 2021 Start Up Loans ambassadors reflect the broad diversity and ambition of the nation’s small business sector at a grass roots level. A full summary of the businesses selected from the Devolved Nations and English regions can be found below.

The 2021/22 Start Up Loans Ambassadors will be honoured at a virtual event today hosted by Start Up Loans and attended by Paul Scully, Minister for Small Business; Lord Smith, Chair of the British Business Bank, Catherine Lewis Le Torre, CEO of British Business Bank; Richard Bearman, Managing Director, Start Up Loans and delivery partners from across each of the UK’s 12 regions and Nations. They will also receive a keynote address from leading UK entrepreneur Jo Fairley, co-founder of Green & Black’s Chocolate.

Since 2012, the programme has delivered more than 88,000 loans to business owners across the UK, amounting to more than £790 million. Of those who received a loan, 35,156(40%) were women; more than 17,700 (20%) were people from Black, Asian, and other ethnic minority communities (excluding White minorities); and more than 4,500 (35% of 18-24 age group) were previously unemployed.

Paul Scully, Small Business Minister, said:

“Start Up Loans are a vital pillar in our efforts to level up every part of the country and offer opportunities to hard-working, dynamic people regardless of their background. “From canned wine to woodwork, bridalwear to camel milk, this year’s Start Up Loans Ambassadors reflect the incredible diversity and creativity of entrepreneurship across the UK and will spearhead our mission to make the UK the best place in the world to start and grow a business.”

Richard Bearman, Managing Director, Start Up Loans, said:

“The small business community has been through a disrupted and challenging year, making it all the more important that we celebrate and champion the sector. “The breadth and diversity of this year’s Start Up Loans ambassadors demonstrates that, with the right support and mentoring, aspiring business owners from all walks of life can thrive in the most challenging circumstances. “I want to congratulate our 2021 ambassadors on the tenacity and determination they have shown over the past year, which has resulted in hugely impressive achievements. I look forward to working with them and sharing their stories to inspire others in their communities.”

Jo Fairley, co-founder of Green & Black’s, said: