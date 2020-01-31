Welsh Design Company Nominated for Bathroom Design of the Year

Welsh bathroom showroom The Tap End saw co-creator Justine Bullock win Young Entrepreneur of the Year in 2018 when the company was a start-up, and now in 2020 their designer Zoe Curtis is a finalist at the prestigious KBB Review Awards.

Established in 2017 the Pontyclun based showroom is run by co-creators Justine Bullock and Lynda Rees.

“The award is a prestigious national award and Zoe will be up against three other designers who are also finalists in the same category. The nomination means a lot to us because it reaffirms to us that a Welsh showroom like ours can compete in the designer arena.” Lynda Rees commented on the nomination for Zoe.

The award ceremony itself will take place in March at the prestigious Hilton Hotel chain and is hosted by KBB Review Magazine.

“I am thrilled to be a finalist in such a recognised industry award.” Says Zoe. “The design I have been selected for was a challenge. It is a small space design, the room was down a few steps and it had a sloping ceiling. These were all limiting factors when it came to designing and despite this I was able to completely transform the space surpassing my clients expectations.”

Carrying brands including Laufen, Hansgrohe, AXOR, Cosmic, BC Designs and Majestic the South Wales based bathroom showroom has already made a name for themselves for their design work in private domestic properties in and around the South Wales area. They also have clients as far reaching as London, Wigan and Brecon proving that distance isn’t an issue for this Welsh roots brand.

