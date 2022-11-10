Welsh Delivery Firm Triples its Parcel Premises to Support Welsh Firms

Celtic Couriers, part of The APC delivery network – the largest independent parcel delivery network in the UK – has today announced the opening of a new operational depot at Llangennech in South Wales.

The opening comes following continued growth for the business – having recorded 12% overall growth in the last six months – which it largely attributes to the continued strength and resilience of its SME customers across the region.

The new depot provides 22,500 sq. ft. of premium warehouse space – an increase of 14,500 sq. ft. compared with the previous site. This additional space will allow the company to expand its Overnight, Sameday and International parcel collection and delivery service offering to local businesses across the SA postcodes, and through the nationwide coverage of The APC delivery network, enable them to reach a national customer base. Additionally, the increased space will allow Celtic Couriers to offer pallet and storage facilities, alongside a pick and pack service, supporting the evolving demand and growth of its customers.

The new depot is part of Celtic Couriers’ ongoing investment into the future of its business, ultimately supporting the growth and success of its local customers. As part of the business’ long-term investment plans, Celtic Couriers, which is part of family-run business Owens Group, recently introduced six electric vans into its fleet as part of its ongoing commitment to support Government initiatives to improve air quality across the region, and help Swansea achieve its longer-term target of carbon neutrality.

Jamie Howells, Group General Manager – Express Deliveries, at Celtic Couriers, said:

“There is no doubt that the last couple of years have proven challenging for many. But as a business we have remained committed to building for future growth, and the growth of our customers. As a local business that has been investing in the community for many years, we want to contribute positively to local businesses as they continue to adapt and build for their future, providing them with improved service options through our new depot.” In addition to the investments in its business operations, Celtic Couriers has also committed to further investment in its workforce, recognising the efforts of its people and their role in the company’s future success. Today, the business has an employed workforce of almost 50 and is currently recruiting for five new staff across its delivery and warehouse teams, to support continued demand from the region’s SME community.

Jamie continues:

“Investing in our staff has been critical to ensure the continued growth of business, whilst proudly maintaining our high standards of local knowledge and service, and supporting our customers through these unprecedented times of change. Our growing team, many of which have been with the business since it was established, have been, and will continue to be, pivotal to the future success of the business and that of our customers.”

Dervla Gallagher, Network Director at The APC, said: