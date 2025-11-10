Welsh Councils Urged to Become Real Living Wage Employers

Low pay is deepening the cost-of-living crisis for thousands of frontline workers who provide vital community services, Real Living Wage campaigners are warning.

The Future Generations Commissioner for Wales, Cynnal Cymru and Citizens UK have united to call on every council and public body in Wales to become a Real Living Wage employer to support workers and create stronger communities.

This week is Real Living Wage Week. The Real Living Wage is key to Welsh Government’s fair work agenda and the Well-being of Future Generations Act and, unlike the UK Government’s National Living Wage, is based solely on actual living costs.

Since 2016, around 20,400 additional people in Wales have been uplifted to the Real Living Wage, adding £141 million in additional income for low-wage earners, with almost 600 employers including Principality, Coaltown Coffee, Fabulous Welshcakes and Ogi becoming accredited.

While the number of workers in Wales earning at least the Real Living Wage has slightly increased from 64 to 67 % in the last two years, according to the latest Well-being of Wales Report, Wales is behind other parts of the UK. Wales has 600 accredited employers, some way behind Scotland which has almost 4,000.

The Future Generations Commissioner, Derek Walker, has asked all councils to commit to paying their staff a Real Living Wage in his Future Generations Report, 2025, published ahead of May’s Senedd elections. Each of Wales’ 56 public bodies, he says, should have a plan for accreditation within two years in a critical step towards tackling poverty.

Since his call in April 2025, two councils have become accredited – Vale of Glamorgan and Monmouthshire. This means that five out of 22 local authorities in Wales are Real Living Wage employers. Also since April 2025, MEDR (the Commission for Tertiary Education and Research) and Qualifications Wales have also become accredited real living wage employers. Of the 56 public bodies subject to the Well-being of Future Generations Act, a record 17 are now accredited.

Future Generations Commissioner for Wales, Derek Walker, said:

“Paying the Real Living Wage to people who deliver our essential services is a critical step in reducing inequalities and building a better future for our children and grandchildren. “Paying the Real Living Wage is a long-term investment in the future of Wales. By ensuring our teachers, our refuse collectors, our social workers and the people who deliver all our essential services are paid a rate based on what is actually needed to live today, we can improve our future generations’ health, education and economy. “With the cost-of-living crisis continuing to squeeze household budgets, now is the time for every Welsh council to show leadership by committing to the Real Living Wage and setting a standard for fair pay across the public sector.”

Cllr Lis Burnett, Leader of the Vale of Glamorgan Council, said:

“Since 2022, the council has steadily increased its lowest pay grades to align with the Real Living Wage. “This is important as we believe everyone should be able to afford to live to a reasonable standard. We want to treat our staff fairly and look after their wellbeing. “The move also aligns with a core objective within our new five-year plan to support and protect those who needs us. “Of course, this is not the end of the story. We will work with partners and hope that they too will make this commitment and continue efforts to tackle deprivation and inequality within our communities.”

Monmouthshire County Council's Cabinet Member for Resources, Cllr Ben Callard, said:

“It's fantastic to be accredited as a Real Living Wage Employer. We have been paying council officers the real living wage for a number of years and ensuring that those who deliver essential social care services receive the same rate. “The accreditation highlights our commitment to ensure that those companies that we contract to deliver services also pay their employees a fair rate, which reflects the actual cost of living. “By paying the Real Living Wage, we're helping to reduce in-work poverty and support a more sustainable local economy.”

Minister for Culture, Skills and Social Partnerships, Jack Sargeant said:

“I am pleased to welcome Monmouthshire and Vale of Glamorgan councils as the latest local authorities in Wales to become accredited as Real Living Wage employers. “Their leadership sends a clear message that fair pay is a vital part of fair work. I encourage more employers to follow their example and help build a more equal and resilient Wales.”

Cynnal Cymru’s Chief Executive Simon Slater said:

“Cynnal Cymru believes a better future requires fairer and greener work. Our local authorities act as anchor institutions in their communities. They have the ability to make a real difference on the Living Wage, both to their own staff and in leadership in their supply chains. “Our accreditation team are delighted to welcome our fourth and fifth Living Wage local authorities, Monmouthshire and the Vale of Glamorgan, to the fold. “As a resident of the Vale of Glamorgan, I'm proud the council services that I benefit from are now officially guaranteed to be paid the Real Living Wage. Because a fair day's work deserves a fair day's pay. “We look forward to continuing to work with Welsh Government, the Future Generations Commissioner, and Citizens Cymru to bring the remaining seventeen local authorities on board to help tackle in-work poverty in their communities.”

Citizens Cymru co-chair Dr Deborah Hann of Cardiff Business School said:

“Public bodies like local authorities and health boards play a vital role in their communities – not just as service providers, but as major local employers. In many areas, they are among the few large organisations offering stable work, so when they commit to paying the Real Living Wage the impact is felt far beyond their own workforce. It lifts standards across the community and supports local businesses. We're proud of the important role civil society organisations in our alliance play in campaigning for their local employers to join the Living Wage movement. It’s encouraging to see local authorities such as the Vale of Glamorgan and Monmouthshire leading the way, we hope to see many more follow their example.”