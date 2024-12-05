Welsh Conservative Group Elect New Leader

Clwyd West MS Darren Millar has been elected unopposed as the new leader of the Welsh Conservative Group in the Senedd.

His appointment comes after he received the public endorsements of all 15 of his colleagues in the Welsh Parliament.

Chairman of the Welsh Conservative Party, Bernard Gentry said:

“I am pleased to announce that Darren Millar MS has been elected unopposed as the new Leader of the Welsh Conservative Group in the Welsh Parliament. “In recent months we’ve been winning numerous local government by-elections across Wales and our action days have recruited hundreds of new volunteers and activists. Working together as one united party under Darren, Mims and myself I am confident that we can achieve further success at the Senedd elections in 2026 and bring to an end the quarter of a century of Labour rule. “I wish Darren every success as he takes the helm.”

The new Leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd, Darren Millar MS said: