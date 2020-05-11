Welsh Company’s Sanitiser Proves Effectiveness Against Covid-19

With regular and thorough cleaning of shared spaces essential during the current pandemic, the number of cleaning supplies being sold has surged. However, not all sanitising products are effective at killing the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) which causes COVID-19.

Cardiff-based Genesis Biosciences is one of the few companies in the UK to have gone through rigorous anti-viral testing to validate its surface sanitiser’s effectiveness against the virus.

Genesis has seen a huge increase in demand for its new Evogen Professional natural anti-microbial sanitiser and has supplied more than 50 tonnes of product across the entirety of Europe since the beginning of March. Following the external viral efficacy tests, the Evogen Professional General Purpose Sanitiser is now proven to be effective against all enveloped viruses, including COVID-19 and other coronaviruses.

The product was tested to assess the basic virucidal activity of the test product solution after 5‐minute contact time with the virus.

The company’s general purpose sanitiser concentrate – part of its existing Evogen Professional range – contains natural anti-microbial and anti-viral active ingredients that deliver high-performance sanitisation of all types of hard surfaces without the need for harmful bleach.

The sanitiser is supplied as a concentrate packaged in 5 litre containers for public commercial use, up to 1000 litre vessels.

Current contracts have seen the solution used by cleaning companies taking on large-scale, industrial jobs, including cleaning public-use facilities such as trains and other modes of transport and outdoor public spaces.

Genesis General Manager Dr. Emma Saunders said:

“Receiving the official confirmation means that our customers have 100% peace of mind that the Evogen Professional sanitiser will disinfect hard surfaces, when used according to our directions for use. With public concern about ‘germs’ and bacteria at an all-time high, reassuring customers and the general public is crucial.”

Genesis, which has laboratories in the Welsh capital and a microbial fermentation facility in Lawrenceville, Georgia, uses its expertise in natural anti-microbial compounds and fermenting beneficial bacteria strains, to develop its eco-benign range of products which includes solutions for bathroom, carpet and floor cleaning, odour control and industrial wastewater management.

Genesis has recently unveiled a new wastewater treatment range to help combat the additional chemicals entering the water supply following an increase in bleach usage.