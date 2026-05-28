Welsh Company Supports Leading Lithium Project in Cornwall

A company based in St Asaph in Denbighshire has completed specialist works at one of the UK's leading lithium exploration projects in Cornwall.

Sean Carr Lining Technology (SCLT), a family‑run geosynthetic lining specialist, has successfully completed the design and installation of a lagoon liner at Cornish Lithium's Cross Lanes Geothermal Lithium Project located near Truro.

The newly constructed lagoon will temporarily store water extracted from deep underground during upcoming drilling and testing operations. Cornish Lithium is preparing to drill two wells to assess the lithium resource potential of naturally occurring geothermal waters – also known as brine – which circulate deep beneath Cornwall. Once testing is complete, the water will be safely pumped back underground.

SCLT's role involved the specialist preparation and installation of a high‑performance liner to support secure water storage during the exploration phase. The lagoon provides a large capacity of secure storage for the water and forms a critical part of the project's infrastructure.

Lithium is a key component of lithium‑ion batteries used in consumer electronics, electric vehicles and grid‑scale energy storage systems. The Cross Lanes project aims to confirm the site's potential for the commercial production of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent, supporting the development of a secure, domestic supply of lithium for the UK.

SCLT was selected to undertake this work due to its specialist expertise in geosynthetic lining and complex installation projects. The company has more than 30 years' experience of delivering major schemes both nationwide and overseas.

Owner Sean Carr said:

“We are extremely proud to be part of this exciting project in Cornwall. “It is a key project in a county where the critical minerals sector is seeing a strong resurgence, and being awarded the contract for such a prominent and technically demanding installation is a real endorsement of the high standard of work our team delivers. “We are also incredibly proud of what has been achieved, and it shows how far we have come as a business over the last three decades. We wish Cornish Lithium every success as its Cross Lanes site moves into its next phase.”

Will Irani, Engineering Team Lead at Cornish Lithium, added:

“The team at SCLT has done an outstanding job. Their professionalism, technical expertise, and collaborative approach were evident throughout and played a key role in the successful installation of the liner for our test-water lagoon which represents a critical piece of infrastructure for achieving the overall project scope. “Working with specialist UK companies like SCLT not only strengthens our projects technically, but also delivers wider benefits by supporting skilled jobs, expertise and economic activity across the country. These partnerships play an important role as we progress towards commercial lithium production in Cornwall.”

Founded in 2016, Cornish Lithium is focused on the responsible extraction of lithium from both geothermal waters and hard rock (granite) in Cornwall. Data gathered from the Cross Lanes wells will inform the project's Final Investment Decision and support the company's wider ambition to develop a network of modular geothermal lithium production facilities across the county.

Together, with its Trelavour Lithium Project, the company aims to deliver a secure domestic supply of lithium for the UK by 2030, in alignment with the UK Government's Vision 2035 Critical Minerals Strategy, which identifies lithium as a critical mineral essential for the energy transition.