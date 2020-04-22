Welsh Company Donates Warning Triangles to Local Supermarkets

Owners of the Penarth-based road safety innovation company, Road Safety Designs, have donated a number of their high-visibility BriteAngle LED Warning Triangles to local supermarkets.

The aim is to help shoppers easily identify how far apart they should be standing in order to keep a safe distance.

Supermarkets across the UK have introduced a raft of safety measures in recent weeks to protect both their customers and staff, including one-way aisles and ‘one-in, one-out’ systems to help limit flow; protective screens at checkouts and enhanced cleaning routines in stores.

Originally designed to make the motorist much more visible in the event of an unexpected stop, the flashing BriteAngles will compliment existing directional floor markings to help everyone keep a safe distance.

Commercial Director at Road Safety Designs, Carol Gillanders, said:

“As the co-owner of a business that’s wholly focused on making people safer, I’ve been trying to think of a way in which our product range could help the local community deal with the exceptional challenges posed by COVID-19. “It struck me that given my husband invented the BriteAngle to make drivers more visible, there was no reason why it couldn’t be used to make supermarket floor markings more visible. We also wanted to show our appreciation to staff working at our local stores for keeping the whole community fed and watered!”

Duty Store Manager at Waitrose in Pontprennau, Tom Morgan, said:

“We're very grateful to Road Safety Designs for donating these BriteAngles. They will be extremely useful in helping our customers maintain their social distance during their shopping trip, especially when we need to close aisles to restock. Our priority is the safety of our customers and these BriteAngles will most definitely help.”

Other shops in the Cardiff area interested in using the BriteAngle LED Warning Triangle in a similar way can email [email protected]