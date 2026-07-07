Welsh Companies’ Management Apprentices Celebrate Graduation Success

Five learners who work in the environmental and agricultural services sectors have graduated with Apprenticeships in Management delivered by one of the country’s leading work-based learning providers.

Rhys Phillips, senior chemist and Emyr Bassett, shift manager, are the first employees at Tradebe’s treatment and transfer station in Newport to complete apprenticeships with Cambrian Training Company.

Bethan Harris, Jessica Davies and Ffion Dart are also the first employees of agricultural products and services company Wynnstay to achieve their apprenticeships with the provider.

Jessica works at the company’s Pensarn store in Carmarthen, Bethan now works part-time at the Cross Hands store while Ffion has since left the business to work for an accountant.

They were among more than 100 graduates who attended Cambrian Training Company’s biannual apprenticeship graduation ceremony held at the Royal Welsh Showground, Llanelwedd.

Part of a global enterprise, Tradebe Newport plays a key role in the circular economy by processing, recycling, and safely disposing of industrial waste. The company also runs a sorting and collection hub where materials are processed before being sent for recycling, energy recovery or safe disposal.

Sam Dawes, Tradebe Environmental Services UK’s talent development and engagement manager, emphasised that apprenticeships are a key part of the company’s talent development programme, with more than 50 colleagues having participated across the UK in the last few years.

“Utilising apprenticeship funding to offer externally accredited qualifications, helps support our teams’ professional development, feeding into our talent pipeline for the future,” she said. “The apprenticeship approach ensures colleagues can demonstrate learning in action through workplace application and formal assessment. Exposure to new ideas from our training providers and staff working across other organisations, brings fresh, diverse perspectives into our business. “We’re proud and delighted to be celebrating the graduation of our most recent apprentices working in our Gwent teams – a testament to their hard work and personal commitment to professional development.”

Donna Heath, sector lead for leadership and management, said:

“Seeing learners from Tradebe achieve their management apprenticeships is a real testament to their determination and professionalism. “These programmes demand commitment, especially in fast‑paced operational environments and each of these graduates has shown impressive resilience and growth. “We’re proud to support employers who invest in developing their people and to see learners gaining the skills and confidence to progress in their careers.”

Wynnstay offers a complete package of services to customers, particularly farmers, spanning feed, arable and Country Stores divisions.

In addition to the graduates, Katie Reynolds, based at company’s Cross Inn store, is working towards her Apprenticeship in Management while Olivia Elliot, executive and office co-ordinator based at the Llansantffraid head office, is working towards her AAT Foundation Apprenticeship.

Lowri Jones, Wynnstay’s recruitment and training officer, explained that apprenticeships are a key part of Wynnstay Strategy Genesis, the company’s long-term approach to building a strong, sustainable future for the business.

“Apprenticeships provide a valuable and practical pathway for developing talent, combining hands-on experience with structured learning and supporting the ongoing strength of the agricultural sector. “For the business, apprenticeships help us to develop a skilled workforce aligned to our evolving needs, strengthen succession planning and address key skills gaps. They play an important role in ensuring we have the right capabilities in place to deliver our long-term strategy. “For our colleagues, apprenticeships offer the opportunity to build skills, gain recognised qualifications and progress their careers within Wynnstay, supported by real experience in a working environment.”

She revealed that Wynnstay intends to continue expanding its apprenticeship offering in line with business priorities. Future opportunities are expected to focus particularly on areas such as finance, business support, engineering and manufacturing.

Lowri praised Cambrian Training Company for aligning learning with both business priorities and individual learner needs.

“Their flexible approach ensures that apprentices feel supported and valued, while enabling training to be tailored to different learning styles and development requirements,” she added.

Jane Gammon, Cambrian Training Company’s management training officer, praised the three Wynnstay graduates for combining their apprenticeships with working in busy stores.

“Wynnstay is really good at serving the local population and have very busy stores,” she said. “The three apprentices were committed to completing their apprenticeships despite being so busy at work and having to adapt to challenging circumstances, such as major floods. It’s a real achievement.”

Through its network of five offices across Wales, Cambrian Training Company is the leading independent provider of apprenticeships to the hospitality and food and drink manufacturing industries.

The company and its partners also deliver leadership and management, retail, business administration, customer service, sustainable resource management, health, social care and early years, barbering and hairdressing and active leisure apprenticeships.