Welsh Community Groups Receive £30,000 From KFC Youth Foundation

KFC Youth Foundation has awarded more than £30,000 in grants to three charities and community groups across Wales providing support and opportunities to young people.

With almost £500,000 given in total grants this year to more than 150 local causes across the UK, these grants mark KFC Youth Foundation’s biggest ever funding round to date, as KFC celebrates 60 years in the UK and Ireland.

Local community groups receiving grants include the Newport Yemeni Community Association, Youth Shedz Cymru, and the SAFE Foundation.

The SAFE Foundation is a global solidarity charity working to support marginalised people around the world, based in Cardiff. The organisation works in Wales with hard-to-reach young people, building skills and confidence, empowering them to find purpose in their own lives through helping others.

Carrie-Anne Clark, Finance & Outreach Events Director, The SAFE Foundation, said:

“Thanks to the KFC Youth Foundation we can support more young people than ever, harnessing their unique abilities and giving them a safe place to discover their passions. In the future we want to see more young people having their voices heard, and their actions in making the world a fairer, more equal place be celebrated.”

The KFC Youth Foundation aims to create a lasting positive impact on the lives of young people, through grants provided to grassroots community organisations. Since its launch ten years ago, it has delivered more than £10 million to community groups providing education, career, and personal growth opportunities for young people across the UK.

The impact of this funding within the communities that KFC serves is shown in KFC’s first ever economic and community impact report, Believing in chicken since 65, which explores KFC’s contribution to the UK economy and communities, as it celebrates 60 years in the UK&I. The findings demonstrate the impact of KFC in Wales, which includes:

KFC adds £38 million each year to the local economy in Wales

KFC has created 1,671 jobs in Wales

In total, KFC has contributed an estimated £11.6 billionto the UK economy over the last 60 years, through its investment in restaurants, suppliers and jobs.

Jenny Packwood, Chief Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Officer, KFC Pan-Europe, said: