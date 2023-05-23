Welsh Community Enterprise Wins Top UK Business Award

A Cardiff business dedicated to promoting social mobility for ethnic minorities in South Wales has triumphed at the UK Final of the Federation of Small Businesses’ (FSB) Celebrating Small Business Awards 2023.

BE.Xcellence CIC scooped the Diversity and Inclusion Award at a ceremony in Birmingham last week, hosted by TV presenters Clare Balding and JJ Chalmers.

The award recognises small businesses that demonstrate a commitment to promoting diversity and inclusivity within their operations and beyond.

BE.Xcellence impressed FSB’s judges with a steadfast dedication to eradicating racism through initiatives that dispel stereotypes, amplifying the visibility of diverse groups across the wider Welsh communities, and celebrating their significant contributions.

The business is an official partner of the Welsh Government-backed Diversity and Anti-Racist Professional Learning (DARPL) programme.

Founder and CEO Donna Ali also hosts a weekly show, The BOMB, on Radio Cardiff, which highlights ethnic minority owned businesses and their contributions to the Welsh economy.

Donna Ali said:

“I am absolutely thrilled to receive this recognition from FSB. We strive to create a society where everyone feels included, heard and understood. This award is not just a win for me, but for every individual and community we have touched through our work. “I’m grateful for the affirmation this award brings, and it only fuels my passion to continue striving for social equity and inclusive representation.”

FSB National Chair, Martin McTague, said:

“BE.Xcellence is proving to be an impressive and successful community enterprise, striving to increase the social mobility of ethnic minorities in South Wales through a range of projects and resources. “This includes improving visibility of role models, the benefits of which I believe will include encouraging more ethnic minority entrepreneurship in South Wales – unlocking potential and, in turn, both economic and social benefits.”

FSB Wales Policy Chair, Ben Francis, said: