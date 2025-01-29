Welsh College Submits Plans for 50-bed Student Accommodation Complex

Proposals have been submitted for a 50-bedroom student accommodation building at a leading land-based college.

Coleg Cambria plans to further develop its Llysfasi campus following the completion of a £10m agriculture and education centre, featuring a library, classrooms, a climbing wall, laboratories, a coffee shop, meeting spaces, atrium, and wellbeing and HE hubs.

Designed by TACP Architects, the new development would be built by Read Construction – both companies are based in Wrexham.

Head of Llysfasi Elin Roberts said a surge in student numbers in past years and growth of industry partnerships with the likes of AGCO and Kubota – which see learners from across the UK visit the Denbighshire site regularly for lectures as part of work-based qualifications – created demand for more high-quality living quarters.

“We experienced a 70% rise in students so there is a need for more accommodation, especially for the apprentices who come here in three-week blocks from all over the country,” she said. “These are in addition to our existing hostel facilities and complement the state-of-the-art new agriculture and education centre we opened just weeks ago. “There has been a revamp of different parts of the Llysfasi campus recently and there are further plans in the pipeline but for now the focus is on utilising the cutting-edge facilities we have and providing the best quality setting for our learners, staff and the community.”

The accommodation block and education and agriculture centre follow the unveiling of a £1.2m rural education centre four years ago, which included IT and multimedia suites, space for workshops, classrooms, breakout spaces, a kitchen area, offices, and meeting rooms to deliver bilingual and family and community-focused services.

“The new accommodation block will fall in line with these developments and demonstrates our position as one of the leading agriculture colleges in the country, with modern facilities and high-quality learning in partnership with the sector’s biggest names,” said Elin. “And all of this in one of the most picturesque areas of Wales, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) in the Vale of Clwyd.”

She added: