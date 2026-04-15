Welsh Cinemas Celebrate Landmark Anniversary

Welsh cinemas are celebrating a significant anniversary, with the first known film screenings here having taken place in Cardiff exactly 130 years ago.

American Birt Acres first screened films privately for the Cardiff photographic society before going on to exhibit his films to audiences in Cathays Park, just pipping the renowned Lumiere Brothers to the post, as they brought their famous Cinematographe to Cardiff's Empire Music Hall in May 1896. In June, Acres then shot the first film in Wales – a Royal Visit of the Prince of Wales (later Edward VII) to Cardiff.

To mark the occasion, Film Hub Wales is running activity throughout the year, including sharing the results of an industry-wide survey which lays out the Welsh screen industry’s hopes for the future of Welsh film and a similarly themed Made in Wales podcast. There will also be a series of ‘cinema treasure’ blogs, giving audiences a look at historic and newly renovated venues and a list of some of the key Welsh titles from the last 13 decades, which will be available to screen in cinemas for a ‘This is Welsh Film’ season.

Hana Lewis, Head of Film Hub Wales, said:

“Cinema has evolved over the last 130 years, reflecting changes in society, new ways of storytelling and embracing digital technologies. It has remained a constant source of escapism, entertainment and connection. There are many ‘cinema treasures’ for audiences to discover in Wales, from The Monmouth Savoy to Brynamman Hall and more. We want to make 2026 a year of cinema, to thank them for their significant contributions to our communities, whilst also recognising the role of Welsh film itself and our hopes for the future of on-screen stories from Wales. In our recent industry survey, 97% of Welsh filmmakers told us that it was important to them that their film was seen on a big screen, so we can’t underestimate the value of cinema to production, as well as audiences.”

Film Hub Wales’ ‘This is Welsh Film’ 130-year film package includes over 70 films reaching right back to 1898, including one of the most remarkable cinematic films of that time called “Conway Castle – Panoramic View of Conway on the L & N.W Railway”, courtesy of the Screen and Sound Archive at the National Library of Wales. Known as a sub-genre of film called ‘phantom train ride’, the locomotive was filmed from a truck as it ran through the tunnel, out into a spectacular panoramic vista of the Castle. Other films from across the decades include the first Welsh talkie ‘Y Chwarelwr’, and favourites such as The Proud Valley, Rhosyn a Rhith (Coming up Roses), Submarine, Gwledd and many more.

Film Hub Wales’ industry survey also revealed that 87% of respondents feel that there not enough films made in Welsh and there are not enough films about life in Wales.

Annie Grundy of the Magic Lantern cinema in Tywyn, which recently made Time Out’s top 100 cinemas in the world list, as well as winning the BIFA’s 2025 cinema of the year award, added: