Welsh Chef Secures Third Place in Global Young Chefs Final

A Welsh chef has finished third and won a silver medal when competing against the world’s best in the Global Young Chefs Challenge Final.

Calum Smith, 25, is head chef for Independents by Sodexo at Shrewsbury School.

The final was held at the Worldchefs Congress & Expo at ICC Wales, Newport – the first time the global event has been held in the UK in its 98-year history. The event held by Worldchefs in partnership with the Culinary Association of Wales (CAW).

“I’m ecstatic to finish third and put Wales on the map in a competition against countries that are very strong at this level,” said Calum. “I gave it my all and it’s a massive result for Wales and for me and my team.”

He thanked his family, Matthew Warburton, general catering manager at Independents by Sodexo, Colin Gray, CAW vice president and Danny Burke, former coach to the Junior Culinary Team Wales, for their support.

“Sodexo and Matt, my manager, have helped me so much and I have had valuable feedback from chefs within the association,” he added. “This trophy is a credit to them and all my family who have helped me.”

Independents by Sodexo managing director Simon Knight, who attended the gala dinner and awards ceremony, said:

“What a brilliant result to finish in the world’s top three. I’m over the moon for Calum.”

The final was won by Norway’s Trym Karlson with Yi Hsuang Hung from Taiwan second.

Junior Culinary Team Wales captain and 2025 Junior Chef of Wales winner, Calum competed against seven other talented chefs in the final. The chefs had three hours to cook a three-course meal for four people to a challenging brief.

Calum’s menu opened with butter-poached halibut loin, citrus glazed and puffed quinoa crunch, kohlrabi and prawn cerviche parcel, Cygnet Gin, compressed cucumber salad, shellfish emulsion, whipped avocado mousse and caviar, espellete pepper tuile, butter sauce split with shiso leaf oil.

Main course was charcoal roasted veal loin, glazed golden beetroot filled with Black Bomber and sticky shallots, hispi cabbage parcel filled with smoked pancetta and leek fricassee, beer braised Roscoff onion, butter-poached asparagus, sticky veal sweetbread and veal jus.

Dessert was 70% Valrhona Guanaja chocolate crémeux layered with strawberry and lemon verbena curd sat on puff pastry, whipped vanilla and mascarpone, glazed honey financier with a sesame tuile, compressed strawberry with marigold and lime and Earl Grey strawberry ice cream.

Calum captained the Junior Culinary Team Wales to silver and bronze medals at the Culinary World Cup in 2022 and a gold medal and third place overall in the Alen Thong Golden Coffee Pot Young Chef Challenge at The International Emirates Salon Culinaire in United Arab Emirates in May 2024.

Hosted by the CAW, the Worldchefs Congress and Expo 2026 attract around 1,200 visitors, including delegates, from around the world.