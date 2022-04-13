Welsh Cheesemaker Receives Royal Warrant of Appointment

Renowned artisan Welsh cheesemaker Carwyn Adams of Caws Cenarth has received a Royal Warrant of Appointment.

A Royal Warrant of Appointment is a mark of recognition to those people or companies who have regularly supplied goods or services to HM The Queen or HRH The Prince of Wales or their households.

There are currently over 800 Royal Warrant holders across a variety of sectors. They are made to named individuals – called Grantees – at a company and permits them to display the relevant Royal Arms in connection with their business.

A Royal Warrent of Appointment to the Prince of Wales has been made to Carwyn Adams for a period of five years.

Carwyn said,

“We are delighted; receiving a Royal Warrant is a great honour. It’s our ultimate achievement as a business and a massive accolade – especially for my mum.”

It is a milestone year for Caws Cenarth, which is based at Fferm Glyneithiog in Lancych near the famous Cenarth waterfalls, which are on the border of three counties – Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, and Pembrokeshire.

A second-generation cheesemaker, Carwyn is following in the footsteps of his parents, Thelma and the late Gwynfor, who formed Caws Cenarth in the 1980s as an alternative source of income following the introduction of European Milk Quotas.

Carwyn said,

“My parents created a business that changed the course of our lives and the cheese industry in Wales. Caws Cenarth has built a legacy for soft cheese and traditional artisan cheese in the UK.”

Today, Caws Cenarth has 20 members of staff and produces 200 tonnes of cheese a year, which is made from organic milk from local farms. Customers include top restaurants and famous retailers such as Harrods, Fortnum & Mason, and Selfridges.

During its 35 years, the company has experienced many highs. Its hand-made organic cheeses have received countless plaudits and awards, including Supreme Champion at the British Cheese Awards for its Golden Cenarth soft cheese with a cider-washed rind.

Caws Cenarth led the successful application to obtain legal protection for Traditional Welsh Caerphilly/Traditional Welsh Caerffilli cheese.

And the cheese was awarded European Union Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) in 2017, and subsequently UK GI status. Protecting a product from imitation and misuse, the designation is based on the cheese’s authenticity and natural place of origin.

Celebrations of the business’ 35th anniversary also come shortly after the most challenging period in Caws Cenarth’s history – but the family-business continues to look forward.

The early days of the Covid-19 pandemic saw cheese orders plummet. But thanks to a heartfelt video Carwyn posted on social media, a new source of customers helped turn around the company’s fortunes and put the business back on track.

Carwyn said,